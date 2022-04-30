Wisconsin men’s basketball adds combo guard Max Klesmit from Wofford

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has added another transfer.

Max Klesmit, a combo guard from Wofford, announced his decision Saturday on Twitter to join the Badgers next season.

The Neenah native had previously narrowed his decision to four teams — South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Clemson, and Colorado State — but visited UW this weekend. He tweeted his committment to UW before the weekend was over.

Klesmit averaged 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 44.6% from the field, including 34.0% from 3-point range as a sophomore. He was Wofford's second-leading scorer last season and started in all 31 games en route to being named to the Southern Conference third team.

He was named to the All-Freshman team the previous season after averaging 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game.

Klesmit joins transfer guard Kamari McGee and incoming freshman guard Connor Essegian as the three new players to the Badgers’ 2022-23 roster.

Klesmit was a standout at Neenah High School. He was named the Fox Valley Association Player of the Year as a senior after scoring 25.5 points and grabbing 7.8 rebounds per game. He helped the Rockets to a 23-2 record and reached the sectional final.

UW now has six players at the guard position with the aforementioned three players playing alongside returnees Chucky Hepburn, Jordan Davis and Jahcobi Neath.

UW has filled two of its four scholarships vacated by Ben Carlson, Matthew Mors, Lorne Bowman II and Johnny Davis.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.