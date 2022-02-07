Wisconsin is in a scoring slump. Here’s what the Badgers say is to blame and what the fixes are

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team took a much needed day off Sunday after having gone 14 consecutive days with either practice or a game.

There was no practice, but the Badgers watched film and did some weightlifting. Some players, including Johnny Davis, still went to practice their shooting afterward.

UW coach Greg Gard elected to give his players the day off after realizing that the grind of the season wasn’t just impacting their speed, but also their scoring.

The Badgers have scored below their season average of 71.2 points in their past three games, and leading scorers Davis and Brad Davison have seen their production drop from earlier in the season.

The Badgers have had some of their worst shooting performances in the past week. They shot 12.5% from 3-point range against Illinois, then connected on 37.5% of their shots from the floor against Penn State, which was tied for UW’s fourth-worst effort this season.

Illinois and Penn State are two of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten, but that doesn’t completely explain why UW has been connecting on fewer shots in recent games.

Gard said it comes down to two things: tired legs and opponents having more film to study.

“I think this league is very well scouted, very well coached,” Gard said. “It's the course of the season. You're going to have some highs, you're going to have some lows. You try not to make the lows last very long. It's February, so we've got to continue to fight through it, and continue to find a way …

“We're not dealing with anything that anybody else isn't dealing with. It's just how do you respond to it when things don't go well or as you planned?”

Davis is the best example of UW’s opponents utilizing more film to figure out how to defend the sophomore. He has averaged 20.6 points per game this season but scored 26 points total against Illinois and Penn State. Eleven of those points came at the free throw line. His four points against Penn State on Saturday marked the first time this season he’s scored less than 10 points.

“I think I've been trying to force it a little bit too much right now because I'm getting a lot of attention,” Davis said. “I think that my role on this team is to be a scorer. But if we have to win games with me scoring 10 or fewer points, then I'm fine with that … The only frustrating time is when we lose.”

Teams have figured out how to defend his jump shot. He was 2 of 7 on 2-point attempts against Penn State and is 10 of 51 in that category (19.6%) over his past seven games. Davis credited opponents’ increased pressure for the struggles as No. 14 UW prepares to face No. 17 Michigan State at 6 p.m. Tuesday in East Lansing.

“Part of that goes to wear and tear, teams getting to know you,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “They kind of defend you differently now. … The key to beating them is to contain (Davis and Davison), but not let them get to the free throw line. That’s where they’ve hurt teams in the past.”

Davison also has struggled, shooting 1-for-12 (8.3%) from 3-point range over the past two games. He averages 2.6 3-pointers per game on 31.6% shooting from beyond the arc.

He didn’t hit a 3-pointer against Illinois, which is the only time he failed to score from beyond the arc.

Tyler Wahl has attempted to make up for his teammates’ drop in scoring. He has averaged 13.7 points over the past three games, an almost four-point jump from his season average. Wahl was unavailable due to an ankle injury when UW lost to Michigan State on Jan. 21 at the Kohl Center.

The scoring slump is an issue that needs to improve heading into the Badgers' rematch against the Spartans. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten, holding opponents to 40.3% from the field.

There’s eight games left before the Big Ten tournament and likely the NCAA tournament, so Davison said the team has to be mindful to avoid burn out.

Davis, Davison and Chucky Hepburn are averaging more than 30 minutes per game, while Steven Crowl (29.2 minutes) and Wahl (24.5 minutes) are right behind them.

“It’s been, game, two days, game, two days,” Crowl said. “Just trying to get our legs back. It'll hopefully help our shot in the next couple of games.”

It’s part of the reason Gard decided to give the players a day off from practice. It was a chance for the team to rest since the answer to scoring issues isn’t always getting and taking more shots.

“When you have games where you miss shots or maybe when offensively you're not putting the ball in the hoop, the competitor in you wants to go to the gym right away and put shots up and see shots go in,” Davison said. “But more is not always better. Everyone knows how to shoot. The form is not going to change. Be careful how much time you're putting into the game when it’s not a practice or a game. Just have to stay positive, to trust your shot and to trust what you're doing.”

