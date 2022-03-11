Wisconsin highest seed left in Big Ten men's basketball tournament after No. 1 Illinois loses

And just like that, Illinois is done.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points to lead ninth-seeded Indiana to a 65-63 upset win over the top-seeded Illini in the opening Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers, fueled by a large contingent of Indiana fans making the short drive to Indianapolis, shocked the Illini to advance to Saturday’s semifinals, where they’ll play the winner of Iowa-Rutgers.

Jackson-Davis outplayed Illini star Kofi Cockburn, and Illini guards Alfonso Plummer and Andre Curbelo shot poorly as the regular-season co-champion was sent packing.

The Illini will await Sunday’s selection show to find out where they’ll go in the NCAA Tournament.

The Illini have no one to blame but themselves for the loss in a wild game. They shot 35.7% from the field and had a late turnover by Trent Frazier with a chance for the final shot.

Indiana led by one when Race Thompson was called for a charge on Curbelo with 1:55 left. After a pair of turnovers, the Illini couldn’t get off a shot in time, turning over the ball again with 1:21 remaining. Curbelo rebounded an Xavier Johnson miss and got the ball inside to Cockburn, who passed it back out, prompting a timeout by coach Brad Underwood.

Curbelo finally got the ball back to Cockburn, who hit two free throws with 33.3 seconds left to give the Illini a 63-62 lead. But Jackson-Davis connected on a pair of free throws with 26.1 seconds left, putting Indiana ahead and giving the Illini one last shot. Underwood called a timeout with 15.3 seconds left to set up a play.

Frazier’s pass went out of bounds, but the Hoosiers’ Miller Kopp missed the front end of a one-and-one to give the Illini one more shot. Curbelo missed on a drive inside, and Jackson-Davis hit a free throw to seal it.

Curbelo shot 1 of 7 from the field, while Plummer missed on 10 of his 12 attempts.