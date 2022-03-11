Wisconsin highest seed left in Big Ten men's basketball tournament after No. 1 Illinois loses

And just like that, Illinois is done.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points to lead ninth-seeded Indiana to a 65-63 upset win over the top-seeded Illini in the opening Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers, fueled by a large contingent of Indiana fans making the short drive to Indianapolis, shocked the Illini to advance to Saturday’s semifinals, where they’ll play the winner of Iowa-Rutgers.
Jackson-Davis outplayed Illini star Kofi Cockburn, and Illini guards Alfonso Plummer and Andre Curbelo shot poorly as the regular-season co-champion was sent packing.
The Illini will await Sunday’s selection show to find out where they’ll go in the NCAA Tournament.
The Illini have no one to blame but themselves for the loss in a wild game. They shot 35.7% from the field and had a late turnover by Trent Frazier with a chance for the final shot.
Indiana led by one when Race Thompson was called for a charge on Curbelo with 1:55 left. After a pair of turnovers, the Illini couldn’t get off a shot in time, turning over the ball again with 1:21 remaining. Curbelo rebounded an Xavier Johnson miss and got the ball inside to Cockburn, who passed it back out, prompting a timeout by coach Brad Underwood.
Curbelo finally got the ball back to Cockburn, who hit two free throws with 33.3 seconds left to give the Illini a 63-62 lead. But Jackson-Davis connected on a pair of free throws with 26.1 seconds left, putting Indiana ahead and giving the Illini one last shot. Underwood called a timeout with 15.3 seconds left to set up a play.
Frazier’s pass went out of bounds, but the Hoosiers’ Miller Kopp missed the front end of a one-and-one to give the Illini one more shot. Curbelo missed on a drive inside, and Jackson-Davis hit a free throw to seal it.
Curbelo shot 1 of 7 from the field, while Plummer missed on 10 of his 12 attempts.
Badgers fans on Twitter sound off after Wisconsin men's basketball comes up short against Nebraska
Can't spoil a good thing
Rough start, especially Crowl but he & Badgers calmed down. Thought 10 pt lead was going 2 hold, then Badgers hit an iceberg 4 shots! Our D on Huskers drives 2 basket needs improvement now! Disappointing loss but u can not take away this amazing season. Proud of these B1G Champs— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 6, 2022
Hopes hinge on health
Badgers up 62-52, then outscored 22-11 & Nebraska has denied Wisconsin the outright Big Ten Championship. The concern now is for Johnny Davis. His father went to the lockerroom to be with him. The Badgers NCAA Tournament run is in serious doubt if the injury to Davis is serious— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 6, 2022
Hold up a minute
Time out left and Gard didn’t set anything up! Obscene.— WISkeylover54 (@WISkeylover54) March 6, 2022
They think they can't; they think they can't
This team can win without Johnny but they don’t seem to think they can. Unfortunate end to the final game of the regular season. Hoping Johnny is okay. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 6, 2022
Back to the drawing board
I think we went to that “no need to call a time out” well once too often. Think we needed to get a better shot on that last possession, not to mention several of those last possessions! If Johnny’s okay so will we be. We certainly had no answer for Verge!?— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 6, 2022
Oh the horror!
I just became...barf...an Iowa fan for the day.— Damon Heim (@DamonHeim) March 6, 2022
Time to turn the page
In a day where everything went wrong from effort, injury to missed free throws and close baskets the team still had a chance in the end. Storybooks are often fiction, but on to the next chapter for this team.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) March 6, 2022
If only ...
Hope Johnny Davis is ok.— Melissa Daniels (@MelissaMBucks) March 6, 2022
Should’ve called a timeout on that last possession. And a drive to the basket would have been preferred to that 3-pt attempt since they were only down by one.
Set up to stumble
You could see this trap game coming after the Tuesday win. And when the flagrant two took out Johnny, there were going to be problems finding offense. 0-9 to end the game.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) March 6, 2022
Playing down their strengths
The worst teams this team has played they’ve looked awful. Luckily they’ll only play good teams from here on out. Badgers had double bonus for most of second half and settled for a ton of jumpers.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) March 6, 2022
Missing point blank
UW came out flat at the start as if they had a hangover from partying after Purdue. Down the stretch, they couldn’t finish in the paint. Had they done so, they would have won despite the loss of Davis.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) March 6, 2022
Nothing new here
It's a Wisconsin tradition. You get excited, start to believe, and then get your heart crushed.— Frozenwriter (@repattermann) March 6, 2022
Too good to be true
We can never have anything nice, you know?— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) March 6, 2022
Letting off the gas
How do you have the bonus for over 16 minutes and STOP attacking the basket? This team flat out folded. They are average without Davis. Hope he is Ok or post season will be very short.— Patrick Brzezinski (@glenlivit_guy) March 6, 2022
Closing on a sour note
So, so frustrating when so many close shots don't go in and it seemed like everything Nebraska put up did. They had nothing to lose and we did. The whole team seemed jittery and no Davis to help finish the game with a W. Sad way to end the season at the Kohl Center.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 6, 2022
Lesson to be learned
One team playing for something was tight. Other team playing for nothing knowing the next game could be last of season/career was very loose. Hopefully we learned something— Joe Kuester (@JCKuest) March 6, 2022
Keep eyes on the prize
They were already thinking about postseason. Even without Davis they should have won that game, but like they’ve done all year they played to their opponents level. Against inferior teams they get a lead and offensively get stagnant and settle for bad shots.— Travis Hartman (@mrTacos375) March 6, 2022
Let's live in the moment
A painful reminder that next season is going to be very much unlike this season.— Ian G (@illinoisblue) March 6, 2022
Stopping short
Too many missed bunnies. Team stopped playing with five minutes left.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) March 6, 2022
Fouling up the finish
Well let’s all hope Davis is ok but that was embarrassing. This team needs to be better at the rim they’re missing way to many good looks up close. Frustrating loss to say the least.— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) March 6, 2022
Night-and-day difference
Nebraska came ready to play. They were without one of their best players, another got ejected, and a third fouled out late in the game but was still too much for the Badgers to overcome. Injury to JD is concerning. Outright Big 10 title no longer in their control. Brutal loss.— Austin Volden (@AVolden_89) March 6, 2022
Nothing easy about it
Huskers just resilient with a nothing to lose attitude. Big Ten is a fight every day, every game.— Paul Rosowski Sr. (@Pantablo) March 6, 2022
Time to show your support
I don't like fickle fans. It was a bad day. The non- adjusting to the refs by both teams starting some bad mojo. When that starts i am always afraid someone will get hurt. Just praying like crazy that Johnny is okay.— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) March 6, 2022
Plenty to go around
Everyone is going to blame Gard but I’m putting this loss squarely on the players. No urgency or intensity. No effort. Lack of emotion. Players didn’t want it bad enough today— Corey M (@corey_moore12) March 6, 2022
Enough said
Ugh, but proud of them.— Benjamin Saxon (@BenjaminSaxon) March 6, 2022