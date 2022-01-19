Wisconsin freshman Chucky Hepburn shows continued growth in victory over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Tyler Wahl may have been the only Badgers player to hit a half-court shot during shootaround, but Chucky Hepburn hit one during the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s 82-76 win over Northwestern on Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
UW coach Greg Gard said they always practice half-court shots when they have the time, but rarely does it matter.
Chase Audige made a driving layup with 4 seconds left in the first half to bring the Wildcats (9-7, 2-5 Big Ten) within three points of the Badgers (15-2, 6-1). It would’ve been a nice way for Northwestern to build momentum going into the second half, but Hepburn had other plans.
Steven Crowl inbounded the ball to Hepburn with 2.5 seconds left. The freshman took about a dozen steps then shot from just outside the 3-point arc on the Badgers’ defensive side of the court, sinking the buzzer-beater to put UW up 41-35 heading into halftime.
“It felt good, but I honestly didn't think it was going to go in,” Hepburn said. “This is one of the ones you just pray goes in, so it just kind of shocked me when I hit it.”
Hepburn literally skipped off the court with a smile on his face following the shot.
It wasn’t the first deep 3-pointer he had hit in the game, though. Johnny Davis was double teamed in the post and passed to Carter Gilmore to maintain possession. Gilmore found Hepburn halfway between the arc and center court. He didn’t even have to move to drain the shot.
Hepburn contributed 14 points in UW’s victory. He was the team’s second leading scorer behind Davis, connecting on 60% of his shots overall and 66.6% from 3-point range.
The freshman point guard gave UW a huge offensive boost while also tasked with defending Northwestern's second leading scorer, Boo Buie. The Wildcats utilize a lot of ball screens with Buie at center, which Hepburn said presented a challenge. Buie finished with 19 points on 41.1% shooting.
“(Hepburn) was aggressive right from the beginning,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said. “That's something that coach has been talking to him about just getting downhill and making plays and looking for a shot. Offensively, he put the ball in the hoop for us and made some great shots. Defensively, Boo Buie is a really tough assignment with how many ball screens they have, and with so many shooters around him. (Hepburn) did a really good job trying to make things difficult for (Buie) as well.”
Hepburn also added one assist and a rebound to his well-rounded effort against the Wildcats.
He assisted Davison’s second-chance 3-pointer near the end of the first half. Hepburn’s lone rebound was an offensive one off his own miss.
He missed a layup while being defended by Northwestern’s Pete Nance and Buie, grabbed the offensive rebound and battled against Nance and Buie to make the second-chance bucket. He also drew a foul against Buie but missed the ensuing free throw.
Hepburn showed his basketball intelligence when he called a timeout with 3:13 left in the game. He was trapped under the basket by Nance and Ryan Young. He couldn’t find an open pass so instead made the smart move to use a timeout.
“I honestly was about to pass it away and probably would’ve turned it over,” Hepburn said. “I heard Brad calling a timeout. So I said ‘I should probably call it timeout, too.’”
Hepburn entered the game averaging 6.8 points on 33.7% shooting over 30.6 minutes. He played four more minutes than his average, doubled his scoring output and shot nearly 30 percentage points better.
“It's fun watching him grow,” Davis said. “I remember my freshman year, I don't think I was adapting as quick to the game as he is, so that's credit to him.”