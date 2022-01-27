 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl set to return against Nebraska

Wisconsin Ohio State

Wisconsin's forward Tyler Wahl (5) celebrates with fans following the team's 78-68 win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

LINCOLN, Neb. University of Wisconsin men’s basketball junior forward Tyler Wahl is available for Thursday’s game against Nebraska. 

Wahl missed the Badgers’ game against Michigan State on Friday due to an ankle injury sustained against Northwestern on Jan. 18. The Badgers are set to tip off with the Cornhuskers at 4 p.m.

He returned to practice in a limited capacity Monday after the team didn’t practice Saturday and Sunday.

Wahl was injured when he collided with Northwestern’s Ryan Young in the second half.

Wahl, who had played in every game this season before Friday, is UW’s third-leading scorer with 11.0 points per game and second-leading rebounder with 5.7 per game. The Michigan State game was the first one he’s missed in his collegiate career.

