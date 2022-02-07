Wisconsin falls in AP Top 25 after splitting last week’s games

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 after going 1-1 in its games last week.

The Badgers were No. 11 in the last week’s rankings, but the 80-67 loss to then-No. 18 Illinois and narrow 51-49 win over Penn State caused the Badgers to drop.

The Badgers are scheduled to play at Michigan State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

UW is 19th in NET rankings — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team resumes for selection and seeing in the NCAA Tournament — and 31st in Kenpom.com rankings.

UW is one of five Big Ten schools in the rankings behind No. 3 Purdue and No. 13 Illinois. Ohio State is No. 16 and Michigan State is No. 17. Indiana and Iowa received votes.

