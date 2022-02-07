 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin falls in AP Top 25 after splitting last week’s games

Penn State University men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry talks about following the University of Wisconsin's "blueprint" after the 11th-ranked Badgers defeated the Nittany Lions 51-49 in a Big Ten battle Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the 11th-ranked Badgers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 51-49 in a Big Ten battle Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 after going 1-1 in its games last week. 

The Badgers were No. 11 in the last week’s rankings, but the 80-67 loss to then-No. 18 Illinois and narrow 51-49 win over Penn State caused the Badgers to drop.

The Badgers are scheduled to play at Michigan State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

UW is 19th in NET rankings — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team resumes for selection and seeing in the NCAA Tournament — and 31st in Kenpom.com rankings. 

UW is one of five Big Ten schools in the rankings behind No. 3 Purdue and No. 13 Illinois. Ohio State is No. 16 and Michigan State is No. 17. Indiana and Iowa received votes. 

