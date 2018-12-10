The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped four spots to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers fell to 8-2 on the season after a 74-69 overtime loss to Marquette on Saturday evening at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The win helped the Golden Eagles (8-2) move into the AP poll at No. 21.
UW, which opened last week with a 69-64 home win over Rutgers, is one of six Big Ten teams in the poll. The others are No. 5 Michigan, No. 9 Michigan State, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 22 Iowa and No. 25 Indiana.
The Badgers return to action on Thursday night with a game against Savannah State (3-7) at the Kohl Center.
Meanwhile, UW senior center Ethan Happ was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in two games. Happ finished with a career-high 34 points in the loss at Marquette.
Happ shared the award with Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards. It’s the fourth time Happ has earned the award this season, and the second time he’s shared it with Edwards.