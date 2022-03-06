Wisconsin coach Greg Gard updates Johnny Davis' status for the Big Ten men's basketball tournament

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard isn’t too concerned with the injury his star guard Johnny Davis sustained at the Kohl Center.

Davis was knocked out of Sunday’s 74-73 loss to Nebraska with more than 17 minutes remaining in the second half after a collision under the basket with Nebraska’s Trey McGowens. But Gard told reporters after the game he thinks Davis will be on the floor when the Badgers play in the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Friday.

“I’m optimistic that he’s going to be able to play,” Gard said.

Gard said he hadn’t watched the replay of the play, which resulted in McGowens receiving a Flagrant-2 foul and being ejected from the game. Davis was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot after the game.

Davis favored his right leg and immediately went to the Badgers’ locker room after the play. He did not return to the bench area and was ruled out with a lower-body injury.

Davis had 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, four rebounds and a block in 12 minutes. He missed nearly 11 minutes of the first half after picking up two early fouls. UW has clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, but after losing to Nebraska, will need Iowa to defeat Illinois Sunday afternoon to claim the outright title.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.