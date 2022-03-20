Wisconsin coach Greg Gard ‘hopeful’ Lorne Bowman II will return to the court next season

MILWAUKEE —The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball tried to clarify the status of guard Lorne Bowman II after the Badgers’ season ended Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was said during the television broadcast that Bowman no longer is with the team, but the freshman did not leave the UW program. He did return to his home in Detroit, where he’s been taking classes online.

Bowman’s status drew extra attention Sunday when starting point guard Chucky Hepburn went down with a game-ending injury late in the first half of UW’s 54-49 loss to Iowa State. Bowman served as Hepburn’s primary backup for the majority of the season, but UW offered no update on his status since the Feb. 26 game against Rutgers.

“He's working with our medical staff and, you know, doing all his school stuff right now virtually,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “He's back home in Detroit. We've been talking to him. One of the staff members was FaceTiming with him yesterday.

“He's in a good place and we just try to continue to support him and help him. Him as a person, as always, takes precedence over him as a player. We'll make sure we walk that forward in the appropriate way.”

Bowman last played in a game Feb. 15 against Indiana. He took one shot in and played two minutes. He missed the team’s final seven games with what UW called a non-COVID illness.

Bowman pushed back his start date at UW due to a personal issue last season. He was supposed to be a member of this season’s sophomore class but took off a year. He returned to UW as a freshman this season.

Bowman played in 22 games this season. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.1 rebounds over 10.4 minutes.

When asked if he expected to have Bowman on the court next season, Gard said, “We're hopeful.”

