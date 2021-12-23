Wisconsin cancels men's basketball game Thursday vs. George Mason because of COVID in program

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was forced to cancel its game against George Mason, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center, because of positive COVID tests within the Badgers program.

The decision to cancel the game was made by UW medical officials, according to a UW news release. UW did not respond to further questions about testing protocols, when the positive test was found or how many members of the team tested positive,

At least five players and coach Greg Gard interacted with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. Neither the players nor Gard wore masks during those interviews.

The announcement comes just a week after multiple members of the team were sick with the flu. Lorne Bowman II missed both the Indiana and Ohio State games, Jahcobi Neath and Markus Ilver were absent from the Indiana game, Carter Gilmore didn’t travel to play the Buckeyes and Johnny Davis missed the game against Nicholls State all because of the non-COVID related illness.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the UW women's basketball team was forced to call off its Thursday game against Eastern Illinois because of COVID protocols in the Badgers women's program.