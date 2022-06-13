Wisconsin basketball programs to play doubleheader at American Family Field, reports say

The University of Wisconsin basketball programs are heading to the baseball field.
American Family Field in Milwaukee is set to host both the men’s and women’s basketball programs for a pair of games Nov. 11, according to
a CBS report. The Badgers’ men's team is scheduled to play Stanford with a return neutral site game in California in 2024. The women’s team will play Kansas State this season and then again in 2024. The doubleheader is being referred to as the “Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle,” Matt Norlander of CBS reported. The matchups will be the first time a basketball game is held on a baseball field since San Diego and San Diego State played in 2015 at Petco Park. The court setup will be so the hardwood is laid out across the infield which will have center court approximately where the pitcher’s mound is. Seating will be brought in and positioned around second base with more court level seats expected to be sold around the field.
Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly join fellow AmFam golfers in addressing LIV Golf controversy UW men’s basketball has played Stanford 10 times, with the first game coming in 1940. The Cardinal hold a 6-4 edge over the Badgers. The most recent time the two teams played was during the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 21, 2018. UW defeated Stanford 62-46 with D’Mitrik Trice and Ethan Happ leading the way with 16 points apiece. No current Badgers players were on the roster, yet. UW women’s basketball has only played Kansas State one other time when it defeated the Wildcats 56-53 on Nov. 24, 2006, at a neutral site game in Las Vegas. Times, television providers and ticket information for the game in Milwaukee is to be determined.
