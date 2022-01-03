Wisconsin basketball moves up in latest AP Top 25

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 23 in this week’s AP Top 25.
The Badgers (10-2, 1-1) were No. 24 last week and defeated Illinois State 89-85 in their lone game last week to earn their new spot. UW, which is scheduled to play at Purdue later Monday, is No. 33 in the NET rankings.
The Illinois State win came after a 14-day break due to positive COVID-19 tests within the UW program. Five players — Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson, Jahcobi Neath, Carter Higginbottom and Justin Taphorn — missed the game against the Redbirds.
UW is joined by three other Big Ten teams in the Top 25, with Purdue leading the conference at No. 3. Michigan State is ranked No. 10 and Ohio State is No. 13.