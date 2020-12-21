Wisconsin basketball analysis: Evaluating Greg Gard's first 5 years leading the Badgers

Gard has shown that he can be flexible but has stuck to the core pillars that have led to sustained success for the Badgers. The program, whether it’s roster compilation or style of play, looks pretty much how it did when Ryan was coaching.

That’s not to say Gard hasn’t put his stamp on the Badgers, whether it’s tweaks in the offense or the makeup of his coaching staff. Two of his boldest moves have been moving on from longtime colleague Gary Close in favor of former UW player Joe Krabbenhoft, who has been a recruiting dynamo; and going outside the Ryan coaching tree to add Dean Oliver to the staff.

“I like that he is himself,” Alvarez said. “He couldn’t come in and be Bo. Everybody has to be themselves because players will read you if you try to be other than who you are. He’s confident in his own skin and he’s proven to be effective in it.”

Next year likely will be a reset of sorts with a young roster, though UW’s six seniors have the option of returning because the NCAA isn’t counting this season of eligibility against players.

While the Badgers have a good young nucleus and three more solid recruits on the way, there’s always the chance of attrition. UW has lost six players to transfer over the past four years, which falls in line with the national trend.