Wisconsin basketball analysis: Evaluating Greg Gard's first 5 years leading the Badgers

There was no five-year plan when Greg Gard was handed the keys to the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program late on the night of Dec. 15, 2015.
Gard couldn’t afford to look too far ahead after Bo Ryan abruptly retired following a sloppy victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. By the next morning, working on an hour of sleep, Gard began his first official day with a major task in front of him: fixing a broken team that was 7-5 with home losses to Western Illinois and UW-Milwaukee.
Gard and the Badgers turned around their season after a rough opening month. The interim tag had been removed from Gard’s title by the time the postseason began in early March, and he officially could begin mapping out the future of the program.
Gard has been so preoccupied with his team and its ever-changing 2020-21 schedule that he had to be reminded recently that he was approaching his five-year anniversary in charge of the Badgers.
“It’s been an awesome ride, I know that,” Gard said. “The players have done a really good job, the staff has been good. It’s amazing how fast it’s flown by.”
It’s been a whirlwind from the very start. Gard’s debut, eight days after Ryan’s final game, was an 84-79 victory over UW-Green Bay in which the Badgers finished with 26 turnovers and nearly blew a 30-point lead over the final 13 minutes of the game.
Three weeks later, UW had lost three consecutive games to fall to 1-4 in Big Ten play and 2-4 overall under Gard. Even some of his staunchest supporters were starting to wonder whether they were witnessing the end of an era following a 70-65 loss at Northwestern in mid-January.
Among them was Ben Brust, who played for the Badgers while Gard was an associate head coach under Ryan and was in the stands that night in Evanston.
“At that moment,” Brust said, “I was sitting in my chair thinking, ‘Is it over? Is the run of Wisconsin basketball as we’ve known it over the last 15 years done?’”
Brust chuckled after sharing that anecdote, as if he was sharing an embarrassing secret. UW followed the loss to the Wildcats with a seven-game winning streak bookended by a home win over No. 4 Michigan State and a road win at No. 2 Maryland.
Gard carries a 107-58 overall record into a Big Ten opener between No. 9 UW (6-1) and Nebraska (4-3) on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. The Badgers have gone 59-35 in conference play during that span and are coming off a share of their first Big Ten title under Gard.
“What hasn’t he done other than make it to a Final Four, which took his predecessor 14 years to do?” said Brust, who was a senior in 2013-14 when Ryan finally got over the hump and reached the national semifinals. “I think he’s done an incredible job, and it’s really been under the radar, as weird as that sounds.”
Following a legend
Not everybody agrees with Brust, who’s now an analyst for the Big Ten Network and has a radio show based in Madison.
Figuring out an approval rating for a coach isn’t easy, though it’s safe to say Gard is doing just fine in that area among UW fans.
However, there is an anti-Gard faction on social media that gets louder after big losses. Some believe he never should have been hired in the first place or, at the very least, shown the door after UW’s 19-year streak of NCAA Tournament appearances ended in 2018.
The program generally has trended in a positive direction since that down season and, somewhat ironically, the #firegard hashtag on Twitter now is used by the pro-Gard crowd as a snarky way to rub his success in the face of his critics.
“It’s always tough following a guy that had the success that Bo had,” ESPN analyst Dan Dakich said. “I mean, (expletive), you’re talking about Final Fours and Big Ten titles.
“I know some fans were on Greg’s ass because of a couple things: One, he wasn’t Bo and two, he wasn’t a big name. I really think last year should have cemented that they’ve got the right guy there at Wisconsin. That’s no disrespect to what he did the first four years. I’m just saying that’s how fans are. At Indiana, they’re still looking for Bob Knight.”
Critics who say there’s been a drop-off in results from Ryan to Gard are correct. According to Bart Torvik’s college basketball analytics site, the Badgers are No. 17 nationally in power rating since Gard took over. UW was No. 3 in that category, trailing only Louisville and Duke, during Ryan’s final four-plus seasons.
Breaking down that rating even further, the defensive numbers are similar under Gard compared to Ryan’s final four-plus seasons. However, UW was No. 2 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency under Ryan during that span and are No. 50 since Gard started.
Is it fair to use the heyday of Ryan’s time at UW — he led the Badgers to back-to-back Final Four appearances and a Sweet 16 during that run — as a measuring stick when analyzing the start of Gard’s career? Some, including Torvik, say no.
One caveat Torvik points out: He’s a UW-Madison graduate who experienced some lean years as a fan of the program before it became relevant.
“If you’d told me on the day Gard took over that five years later they’d still be a top-four Big Ten team and had won a Big Ten championship,” Torvik said, “that’s pretty obviously a success.”
The person whose opinion matters the most when it comes to Gard’s job performance is Barry Alvarez, and the UW athletic director seems perfectly content with the direction of the program.
During the transition from Ryan to Gard during the 2015-16 season, Alvarez had a short list of candidates for the job but said he never contacted any of them. Alvarez wouldn’t say whether Virginia’s Tony Bennett, a former UW assistant, was on the list.
It didn’t matter because Gard made it an easy decision for Alvarez. Even in the midst of UW’s worst season in 20 years in 2017-18, Alvarez gave Gard a public vote of confidence because he saw improvement from a young roster missing two rotation players due to injury.
Alvarez saw the same kind of progression last season, which ended with the Badgers winning their final eight games.
“Good coaches get their teams to play hard and respond, and they responded and they ended up winning the league,” Alvarez said. “Those are things that really stand out to me because the easiest thing is as soon as something goes wrong, whether it be fans or whoever, people want to bail and that’s when (the players have) responded under his leadership. I know how important that is, and that’s one way I judge a coach.”
‘Ship just keeps sailing’
While Gard had the advantage of inheriting a program that had a solid foundation and no shortage of talent, there was also the challenge of coaching players who began their careers with Ryan as their coach. That group included players with strong personalities such as Nigel Hayes, Bronson Koenig and Ethan Happ.
This is the first season Gard has a roster of players who only ever knew him as the coach.
“Big picture, he’s done pretty much everything the way he wanted to do it and I think that’s the important part,” said Andy North, a longtime supporter of the program. “You have to own what you do as a coach, as a player, as an assistant. You have to own what’s yours.
“And I think he’s done a darn good job of that. He’s got guys to buy in that you wondered if they’d buy in. And he’s had some guys that wouldn’t buy in, but welcome to team sports.”
North said he still gets goosebumps thinking back to the Badgers’ remarkable closing run last season.
An offseason car crash that killed Howard Moore’s wife and daughter and led to the UW assistant being placed on medical leave — he’s still in a long-term rehabilitation facility — was a tragedy that left an emotional scar on the program.
As if that wasn’t enough adversity, Kobe King left the program midway through the Big Ten season and strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland was forced to resign a week later for using a racial slur while telling a story to a group of walk-on players earlier in the season.
In between those sagas came news that Brad Davison was suspended for a game by the Big Ten for what it called unsportsmanlike conduct. A key storyline early in the season was Micah Potter’s eligibility battle with the NCAA.
Watching his old program from afar is Ryan, who spends his winters with his wife in Palm Springs, California. When Ryan has heard from people concerned about the direction of the program over the years, he’d tell them his belief in Gard was as strong as when he endorsed him for the job back in 2015.
That message had to be delivered again last season when Gard’s team was 13-10 overall, 6-6 in Big Ten play and dealing with the fallout from the King and Helland news.
“I don’t hear anything from them now,” Ryan said shortly after UW had clinched its first title under Gard. “Meanwhile, Kelly and I just sit here and laugh and enjoy it.”
If there’s a theme to Gard’s first five years, it’s that he does some of his best work when the odds are stacked against him.
“A lot of waves and the ship just keeps sailing,” said Saul Phillips, who now coaches at Northern State and has known Gard since their days at UW-Platteville. “It’s a testament to how steady he is. Every day, he’s just the same dude.”
New normal
Gard would argue with Phillips’ assessment, to some degree. While his personality hasn’t changed much in the last five years, Gard has noticed himself being, pardon the pun, more guarded in public.
Being under a spotlight is something Gard signed up for when he accepted the job and he’s not complaining. But there’s a part of Gard that loved being somewhat incognito as an assistant, and that’s no longer possible. He’s recognized wherever he goes and sometimes has trouble getting a bite in when at restaurants with his family — pre-pandemic, of course — because fans will interrupt him to talk or take pictures.
“Not that it’s bad,” Gard said. “It’s just that you don’t have normal as you once knew it.”
That celebrity status may become easier to deal with in time, which brings us to another point critics may not consider when assessing Gard’s run at UW thus far: He shouldn’t be considered a finished product.
Just as players develop, coaches do as well. There’s reason to believe Gard can use the good and bad from his first five years to become a better leader going forward.
“The best teacher out there is experience,” he said. “For as long as I sat alongside Bo and learned a ton and from the other coaches that I’ve worked under or with, there’s nothing like being the one that has to be in charge of everything and shoulder that responsibility.”
Looking ahead
Gard finds it difficult to look too far into the future, just as he did five years ago. As he put it while discussing the life of a coach, “It’s a challenge being able to look into a microscope and into a telescope at the same time.”
Five-year plan? Gard, who turned 50 earlier this month, just would like to get through this season and what likely will be the most complicated offseason of his tenure.
Two major pieces of NCAA legislation — college athletes’ ability to make money from their name, image and likeness, along with the one-time transfer waiver — are coming in 2021. Those changes will arrive on the heels of a pandemic that wiped out the 2020 NCAA Tournament and has threatened this season’s as well.
Gard has shown that he can be flexible but has stuck to the core pillars that have led to sustained success for the Badgers. The program, whether it’s roster compilation or style of play, looks pretty much how it did when Ryan was coaching.
That’s not to say Gard hasn’t put his stamp on the Badgers, whether it’s tweaks in the offense or the makeup of his coaching staff. Two of his boldest moves have been moving on from longtime colleague Gary Close in favor of former UW player Joe Krabbenhoft, who has been a recruiting dynamo; and going outside the Ryan coaching tree to add Dean Oliver to the staff.
“I like that he is himself,” Alvarez said. “He couldn’t come in and be Bo. Everybody has to be themselves because players will read you if you try to be other than who you are. He’s confident in his own skin and he’s proven to be effective in it.”
Next year likely will be a reset of sorts with a young roster, though UW’s six seniors have the option of returning because the NCAA isn’t counting this season of eligibility against players.
While the Badgers have a good young nucleus and three more solid recruits on the way, there’s always the chance of attrition. UW has lost six players to transfer over the past four years, which falls in line with the national trend.
Speaking of which, Gard may have to decide how active he’ll be on the transfer market going forward now that it’s easier for players to switch programs.
“You’re always looking to evolve and get better but keeping in mind what makes us good,” Gard said. “What’s in our soul? Those foundations don’t change and then you evolve and add a new fresh coat of paint or add a wing to the house from there.”
Dakich, for his part, doesn’t expect much to change in terms of success at UW.
“I don’t see any reason why this program isn’t doing what it’s been doing every year, which is competing the last few weeks (of the regular season) for a Big Ten title,” he said. “It’s hard to win the title every year, but you want important games the last few weeks of the season and Wisconsin has been doing that. You want to get to the second weekend as often as you can in the NCAA Tournament because that gives you a chance. If you get to a Final Four, I think every coach feels like that’s gravy.
“Five years from now, this will be among the top two or three programs in the Big Ten like it is now.”
Ups and downs: UW's best — and worst — moments under Greg Gard
HIGHS
UW beats No. 4 Michigan State to kick off winning streak
Kohl Center
Jan. 17, 2016
UW 77, Michigan State 76
The first signature victory of Gard’s career came on the heels of the Badgers starting 1-4 in Big Ten play, with all of those defeats by six or fewer points. Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes combined for 52 points in a win that left Michigan State coach Tom Izzo scratching his head because his team dominated the game from a statistical standpoint. “I think the young coach out-coached the old coach,” Izzo said. Beating the Spartans was the start of a seven-game winning streak that included knocking off No. 2 Maryland on the road.
UW knocks off Xavier in 2016 NCAA tournament
Scottrade Center
St. Louis, Missouri
March 20, 2016
UW 66, Xavier 63
Bronson Koenig (above) made two 3-pointers in the final 11.7 seconds — including a buzzer-beating game-winner from the right corner off an out-of-bounds play — as the Badgers shocked the Musketeers. Koenig finished with a game-high 20 points and helped UW use a 17-5 closing run to erase a nine-point deficit over the final 5:59. “We just grinded it out, made big plays when it counts,” Zak Showalter said after UW won for the 13th time in 16 games. “I think those struggles early in the season really prepared us for this moment.”
UW stuns No. 1 Villanova in 2017 NCAA tournament
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, New York
March 18, 2017
UW 65, Villanova 62
Nigel Hayes (above) scored a team-high 19 points and made a reverse layup with 11.4 seconds remaining to help the Badgers, a No. 8 seed, shock the defending national champion Wildcats. Bronson Koenig added 17 points for UW, including eight during a 15-5 run over the final 5:07 that helped the Badgers erase a seven-point deficit. “He came into the timeout saying, ‘Time to be great,’ ” teammate Khalil Iverson said of Hayes, “and the man did his thing.”
Badgers upset No. 14 Michigan State despite second-half cold spell
Kohl Center
Feb. 1, 2020
UW 64, No. 14 Michigan State 63
Down to seven scholarship players, the Badgers jumped out to a big lead and held on for dear life in the second half. D’Mitrik Trice had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists while playing all but 86 seconds of the game, which came three days after Kobe King officially announced he was leaving the program and Brad Davison was suspended for one game by the Big Ten Conference. “I just love what (Gard) did,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said, “except that it was against me.”
UW storms past Indiana for share of Big Ten title
Assembly Hall
Bloomington, Indiana
March 7, 2020
UW 60, Indiana 56
The Badgers clinched a share of their first Big Ten title in five years by outscoring the Hoosiers 16-5 over the final 6:34. Nate Reuvers led UW with 17 points, while Micah Potter had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Brad Davison (above) made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining and made two free throws in the closing seconds to secure the win. For Gard, the championship clincher came 41 weeks to the day after the family of Howard Moore was involved in a car accident which killed Moore’s wife and daughter and led to complications that have left the UW assistant coach on medical leave. “As soon as I can,” Gard said during an emotional news conference, “I’m going to take that trophy over to see Howard and let him rub it and kiss it and hold it.”
LOWS
UW surrenders late lead to Notre Dame in 2016 Sweet 16
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
March 25, 2016
Notre Dame 61, UW 56
The Fighting Irish outscored the Badgers 8-0 over the final 19.3 seconds to end Gard’s first season. UW committed 17 turnovers, including a costly one by Nigel Hayes as the Badgers were clinging to a one-point lead in the final minute. “I still believe and I know that we were the better team and we should have beaten them,” Hayes said. “We had many opportunities to, but this isn’t an NBA series.”
Florida sinks UW with overtime buzzer-beater in 2017 Sweet 16
Madison Square Garden
New York
March 24, 2017
Florida 84, UW 83 (OT)
A game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer by Florida junior guard Chris Chiozza ended the careers of a decorated four-member UW senior class that included Nigel Hayes, Bronson Koenig, Zak Showalter and Vitto Brown. The Badgers had completed a rally from 12 points down over the final 4:14 of regulation, with Showalter tying it on an off-balance 3-pointer in the closing seconds. But Chiozza returned the favor in the extra session after Hayes had made two free throws to give UW a two-point lead with 4.0 seconds left. “We left it all out on the floor, that’s all we could ask,” Koenig said. “They hit a prayer.”
UW misses out on 2018 NCAA tournament
The Badgers’ run of 19 consecutive trips to the Big Dance ended after they finished 15-18 with a 63-60 loss to Michigan State in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. UW’s depth took a hit in December when starter D’Mitrik Trice and reserve Kobe King sustained season-ending injuries and it lost eight of nine games at point during Big Ten play. UW got better as the season went along and upset No. 6 Purdue late in the season, but it needed to win the conference tournament to keep alive its streak. “It stings,” Brad Davison said. “I came here and I wanted to be part of that Wisconsin tradition. You feel like you kind of let people down.”
UW bounced from 2019 NCAA tournament in first round
SAP Center
San Jose, California
March 22, 2019
Oregon 72, UW 54
UW went 6 of 30 from 3-point range in a 72-54 loss to Oregon at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. That continued a month-long trend in the wrong direction for UW, which shot 28% from beyond the arc over its final 12 games. “We just weren’t hitting. That’s been a problem in a lot of our losses,” Brevin Pritzl said after a defeat that ended Ethan Happ’s brilliant career at UW. “But when that happens, we have to rely on our defense. The first half, our defense had us where we wanted to be. Unfortunately, it just got away from us.”
UW drops 2 games to non-power conference opponents in NY last season
If things went right, the championship game of the Legends Classic would have matched UW vs. No. 18 Auburn. Instead, the Badgers left the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with two ugly defeats: 62-52 to Richmond, and 59-50 to New Mexico. UW shot a putrid 17% from 3-point range (9 of 54) in those defeats and committed a combined 29 turnovers. “I wouldn’t say I’m concerned,” D’Mitrik Trice said. “It’s early in the season right now. Obviously, these are two big losses that we have on our resume, but there are plenty of opportunities throughout the rest of the season.”