 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Badgers will host UW-Green Bay in early nonconference men’s basketball game
0 Comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin Badgers will host UW-Green Bay in early nonconference men’s basketball game

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin hasn’t released its full men’s basketball schedule less than 100 days from college basketball’s first games, but the Badgers’ schedule is becoming clearer as other teams publish their schedules. Wisconsin Green Bay announced it will play the Badgers on Nov. 12 at the Kohl Center. 

This will be the 15th time the teams play, with UW holding a 13-1 edge in the series. UW easily held off their interstate opponent 82-42 in their last meeting, which came last season.

The Phoenix finished seventh in the Horizon League at 8-12 in the conference last season.

Green Bay is UW’s seventh known nonconference opponent. The college basketball season starts Nov. 9, so it’s possible this will be the Badgers’ season opener. 

UW is set to host Providence on Nov. 15 before heading to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational from Nov. 22 to 24. UW plays at Georgia Tech on Dec 1. in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, then hosts instate rival Marquette on Dec. 4.

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin welcome on Marquette sports law professor Matt Mitten to discuss the changes in college sports related to name, image and likeness. Mitten breaks down the history of anti-trust challenges at the NCAA level, how we got to this point, what challenges lay ahead for schools and student-athletes and the unintended consequences that NIL could cause. Colten and Jim wrap up the show discussing the end of Barry Alvarez’s tenure at UW and breaking down a busy month of recruiting for the Badgers football team.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics