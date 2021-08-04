Wisconsin Badgers will host UW-Green Bay in early nonconference men’s basketball game

The University of Wisconsin hasn’t released its full men’s basketball schedule less than 100 days from college basketball’s first games, but the Badgers’ schedule is becoming clearer as other teams publish their schedules. Wisconsin Green Bay announced it will play the Badgers on Nov. 12 at the Kohl Center.

This will be the 15th time the teams play, with UW holding a 13-1 edge in the series. UW easily held off their interstate opponent 82-42 in their last meeting, which came last season.

The Phoenix finished seventh in the Horizon League at 8-12 in the conference last season.

Green Bay is UW’s seventh known nonconference opponent. The college basketball season starts Nov. 9, so it’s possible this will be the Badgers’ season opener.

UW is set to host Providence on Nov. 15 before heading to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational from Nov. 22 to 24. UW plays at Georgia Tech on Dec 1. in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, then hosts instate rival Marquette on Dec. 4.

