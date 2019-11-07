Moore t-shirt photo

The Badgers are wearing warm-up shirts this season honoring assistant coach Howard Moore.

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball fans are encouraged to be in their seats 15 minutes early for the home opener against Eastern Illinois on Friday night.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

UW will honor assistant coach Howard Moore, whose family was involved in an accident in May that claimed the lives of Moore’s wife Jen and 9-year-old daughter Jaidyn.

Moore, who is on medical leave, sustained severe burns in the crash in Michigan. A month later, after returning home, Moore fell in his home and suffered a heart attack en route to the hospital. According to a statement released by his family in August, Moore is in a long-term care facility.

Fans looking to donate to the Howard Moore Family Fund can find more information by sending a text message with the word “Moore” to 69050.

The Badgers are wearing warm-up shirts this season honoring Moore. They read: Be Moore. Do Moore. 4 Moore.

“Just dedicating this season to him is the biggest thing that’s on the back of our minds,” UW junior guard D’Mitrik Trice said.

