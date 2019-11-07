University of Wisconsin men’s basketball fans are encouraged to be in their seats 15 minutes early for the home opener against Eastern Illinois on Friday night.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.
UW will honor assistant coach Howard Moore, whose family was involved in an accident in May that claimed the lives of Moore’s wife Jen and 9-year-old daughter Jaidyn.
Moore, who is on medical leave, sustained severe burns in the crash in Michigan. A month later, after returning home, Moore fell in his home and suffered a heart attack en route to the hospital. According to a statement released by his family in August, Moore is in a long-term care facility.
Tucker steps in for Howard Moore, who was seriously injured in a car crash in May that took the life of his wife and daughter.
Fans looking to donate to the Howard Moore Family Fund can find more information by sending a text message with the word “Moore” to 69050.
The Badgers are wearing warm-up shirts this season honoring Moore. They read: Be Moore. Do Moore. 4 Moore.
“Just dedicating this season to him is the biggest thing that’s on the back of our minds,” UW junior guard D’Mitrik Trice said.
Preview: Badgers vs. Eastern Illinois
UW VS. EASTERN ILLINOIS
What: 2019-20 home opener.
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Kohl Center.
On the Web: BTN Plus.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
BADGERS (0-1)
Coach: Greg Gard, 80-48 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Sophomore wing Kobe King (above) struggled in UW’s 65-63 overtime loss to No. 20 Saint Mary’s on Tuesday, finishing with a team-high four turnovers to go along with six points and four rebounds. King went 1 of 2 from the field and 4 of 7 from the line in 30 minutes.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Jr.
|7.0
|23
|Kobe King
|6-4
|So.
|6.0
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|Jr.
|22.0
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice (above)
|6-0
|Jr.
|10.0
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Jr.
|16.0
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|1
|Brevin Pritzl
|6-3
|Sr.
|0.0
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-7
|Fr.
|2.0
|12
|Trevor Anderson (above)
|6-2
|Jr.
0.0
|32
|Joe Hedstrom
|7-0
|Fr.
|0.0
YOU SHOULD KNOW
UW is 5-1 all-time vs. Eastern Illinois. The Badgers won the most recent meeting between the teams, an 81-47 decision on Nov. 25, 2003. … The Badgers’ bench only contributed two points against Saint Mary’s. Brevin Pritzl (above) didn’t attempt a shot in 22 minutes. … Four players had at least three turnovers in the opener. The Badgers finished with 14 turnovers in 69 possessions. … Nate Reuvers’ 22 points vs. the Gaels matched the career high he set last season at Illinois.
PANTHERS (0-1)
Coach: Jay Spoonhour, 93-125 in his eighth season at Eastern Illinois.
Player to watch: George Dixon (above left) posted a double-double — 13 points and 10 rebounds — in Eastern Illinois’ 85-60 loss at No. 13 Texas Tech on Tuesday night. Dixon played at Milwaukee Riverside before finishing his prep career at IMG Academy in Florida.
PROBABLE EASTERN ILLINOIS STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|35
|George Dixon
|6-5
|Jr.
|13.0
|4
|Marvin Johnson (above)
|6-6
|Jr.
|5.0
|2
|Jordan Skipper-Brown
|6-6
|Jr.
|10.0
|3
|Mack Smith
|6-2
|Jr.
|8.0
|22
|Josiah Wallace
|6-4
|Jr.
|2.0
KEY PANTHERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|25
|Deang Deang
|6-4
|Jr.
|9.0
|5
|Shareef Smith
|5-10
|Sr.
|6.0
|32
|JaQualis Matlock (above)
|6-5
|Sr.
|3.0
|12
|Dondre Duffus
|6-2
|Sr.
|2.0
|21
|Braxton Shaw
|6-7
|Sr.
|0.0
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Deang Deang (above), East, and Shareef Smith, Memorial, are former Madison high school products. Smith averaged a team-leading 3.8 assists per game last season for the Panthers. Deang, the 2015-16 State Journal All-Area Player of the Year, arrived at Eastern Illinois after spending three seasons at Highland Community College. He was high school teammates with UW junior Courtland Cuevas. … Josiah Wallace, who averaged a team-high 15.5 points per game last season, was held to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the opener against Texas Tech.