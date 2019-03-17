The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will open the NCAA tournament as a No.5 seed in the South region and will play Oregon on Friday in San Jose, California.
This will be the third time in six seasons that the Badgers (23-10) and Ducks (23-12) meet in the postseason. UW knocked out Oregon in the round of 32 en route to back-to-back Final Four appearances in the 2014 and 2015 NCAA tournaments.
The winner of the UW-Oregon game will meet either Kansas State, the No. 4 seed, or UC Irvine, on Sunday. The No. 1 seed in the region is Virginia.
The Ducks will arrive in San Jose with eight consecutive wins, including four in as many days to win the Pac-12 tournament. After closing the regular season with a win at Washington, Oregon beat the top-seeded Huskies for the title a week later.
The Ducks finished in a tie for fourth place in the Pac-12 with a 10-2 conference record. They have three players averaging in double figures: 6-foot-9 freshman forward Louis King (13.1), junior point guard Payton Pritchard (12.7) and 6-8 fifth-year senior forward Paul White (10.8), who began his career at Georgetown.
Pritchard, who was recruited by the Badgers, had 20 points and seven assists in the Pac-12 title game.
