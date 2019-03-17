Try 3 months for $3
B10 Wisconsin Michigan St Basketball

Michigan State's Kenny Goins blocks a shot by Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the second half of the Spartans' win over the Badgers in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. 

 KIICHIRO SATO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will open the NCAA tournament as a No.5 seed in the South region and will play Oregon on Friday in San Jose, California.

This will be the third time in six seasons that the Badgers (23-10) and Ducks (23-12) meet in the postseason. UW knocked out Oregon in the round of 32 en route to back-to-back Final Four appearances in the 2014 and 2015 NCAA tournaments.

The winner of the UW-Oregon game will meet either Kansas State, the No. 4 seed, or UC Irvine, on Sunday. The No. 1 seed in the region is Virginia.

The Ducks will arrive in San Jose with eight consecutive wins, including four in as many days to win the Pac-12 tournament. After closing the regular season with a win at Washington, Oregon beat the top-seeded Huskies for the title a week later.

The Ducks finished in a tie for fourth place in the Pac-12 with a 10-2 conference record. They have three players averaging in double figures: 6-foot-9 freshman forward Louis King (13.1), junior point guard Payton Pritchard (12.7) and 6-8 fifth-year senior forward Paul White (10.8), who began his career at Georgetown.

Pritchard, who was recruited by the Badgers, had 20 points and seven assists in the Pac-12 title game.

This story will be updated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jim Polzin covers Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments