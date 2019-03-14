Try 3 months for $3
Wisconsin Nebraska Basketball

Wisconsin's Brad Davison is fouled by Nebraska's Thomas Allen during the second half of the Badgers' 62-51 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Jan. 29, in Lincoln, Neb.

 NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team will face off against Nebraska in the Big Ten Conference tournament on Friday at the United Center in Chicago. 

The No. 19 Badgers (22-9) earned a double bye after beating out the Maryland Terrapins in conference play for the fourth seed in the tournament. 

Friday's game against the 13th-seeded Cornhuskers (18-15) is scheduled to tip off 25 minutes after the end of the matchup between Michigan State and Ohio State, which is slated to start at 11:30 a.m.

The Cornhuskers upset the fifth-seeded Terrapins 69-61 on Thursday to move on to face the Badgers.

In the only meeting between Wisconsin and Nebraska this season, the Badgers defeated the Cornhuskers 62-51 on Jan. 29, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

0
0
0
0
0