RALEIGH, N.C. — The members of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program didn’t have any great insight into why 3-pointer after 3-pointer after 3-pointer clanked off the rims last week during their trip to New York.
The Badgers took some time off for Thanksgiving, analyzed the two ugly defeats in the Legends Classic once they resumed practice late last week and declared that they’d learn from the experience rather than dwell on it.
Junior guard Brad Davison even offered a prediction of sorts earlier this week before UW left Madison for another road trip.
“I fully expect our team to be confident,” he said, “and I’m looking forward to a lot of shots going in the next few games.”
The cold streak didn’t end Wednesday night at PNC Arena, where the Badgers dropped a 69-54 decision to North Carolina State in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game.
The defeat dropped UW to 0-4 this season away from home. The Badgers (4-4) will head into the start of Big Ten play this weekend on a three-game losing skid.
Aleem Ford scored 13 points to lead the Badgers, who also got 11 points apiece from Kobe King and Nate Reuvers.
After going a combined 9 of 53 from 3-point range in losses to Richmond and New Mexico last week, UW went just 5 of 23 from beyond the arc against North Carolina State.
But offense wasn’t even the Badgers’ biggest issue against the Wolfpack. It was their inability to get enough stops on the other end of the court.
Jericole Hellems scored 23 points to lead the Wolfpack (6-2), who shot 48.2 percent for the game and over 50 percent in the second half. Hellems, who came into the game 5 of 21 from 3-point range, went 4 of 6 from beyond the arc against the Badgers.
Markell Johnson had 12 points and C.J. Bryce added 11 for North Carolina State, which averaged 1.28 points per possession after halftime.
Braxton Beverly scored the first six points during an 11-2 run that helped North Carolina State take control of the game early in the second half.
After Reuvers scored to end a run of four consecutive empty possessions by the Badgers, Pat Andree answered with a 3-pointer that gave the Wolfpack a 53-41 lead with 11:25 left.
North Carolina State blew a 12-point lead in the second half of its 79-75 loss to UW last season at the Kohl Center. But the Wolfpack didn’t let that happen again.
The Wolfpack led 32-30 at the half after Johnson banked in a 3-point prayer at the buzzer.
King gave the Badgers’ struggling offense a much-needed boost with nine points before the break. Freshman Tyler Wahl provided a little bit of everything — especially hustle — and had a career-high six rebounds by halftime.
But UW wilted after halftime. Hellems opened the second half with a 3-pointer, and the Wolfpack never looked back.
Davison, who drew four charges in the game against North Carolina State, was booed by the Wolfpack crowd every time he touched the ball. He finished with only three points on 1-of-5 shooting.
This story will be updated.