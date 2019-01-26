It had been a wacky day in the Big Ten by the time the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball took the court Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
Senior center Ethan Happ and the Badgers made sure they didn’t contribute to the madness, extending their winning streak to three games with a 62-46 victory over Northwestern.
Happ finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his second triple-double of the season and the third in program history. Between his scoring and his passing, Happ accounted for 41 of UW’s 62 points.
On a day in which Nebraska lost at home to Ohio State and No. 13 Maryland lost to Illinois at Madison Square Garden in New York, Happ helped make sure the Badgers held serve at home.
Sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice and sophomore guard Brad Davison each finished with a 18 points for UW (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten).
Trice and Davison combined for seven 3-pointers, helping the Badgers go 9 of 19 from beyond the arc.
Dererk Pardon and Anthony Gaines scored eight points apiece for Northwestern (12-8, 3-6), which shot 29.6 percent from the field.
Happ grabbed an offensive rebound with just under 6 minutes remaining to complete the triple-double. He finished the possession by feeding Trice for a 3-pointer – Happ’s 11th assist of the game – that gave UW a 52-36 lead.
Trice and Davison combined for 21 points to help UW build a 34-24 halftime lead.
The Badgers went 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes, with Happ assisting on four of those conversions.
Davison scored seven points during a 14-2 run by the Badgers to end the half.
After Northwestern took a 22-20 lead on a 3-pointer by Aaron Falzon, the Wildcats had one basket over their final nine possessions before the break.
