Brevin Pritzl stood on the free throw line with 1.5 seconds remaining Saturday afternoon, chants of “MVP, MVP!” coming from the student section behind him.
The junior guard deserved the cheers; he had done everything in his power to help the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team avoid an ugly home defeat.
Pritzl scored 14 of his team-high 17 points after halftime, helping the No. 19 Badgers rally to a 61-57 win over Penn State at the Kohl Center.
Senior center Ethan Happ overcame a slow start to finish with 14 points for UW (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten), which remained in the hunt for a double bye in the Big Ten tournament. The win moved the Badgers, who also got a boost off the bench from redshirt freshman wing Kobe King, into a tie with Maryland for fourth place.
Junior forward Lamar Stevens scored a game-high 22 points for Penn State, which went the final 8 minutes, 1 second without a field goal but still had plenty of chances to win down the stretch.
Senior guard Josh Reaves added 14 points for the Nittany Lions (12-17, 5-13), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Five players scored during a 13-3 run that helped the Badgers turn an eight-point deficit into a 43-41 lead with 12:24 remaining.
UW’s lead grew to 52-47 after sophomore guard Brad Davison made three free throws, but Rasir Bolton scored five consecutive points to tie it up.
It was still tied when Pritzl took a pass from Iverson and scored inside, ending a drought for UW and giving it a 55-53 lead with 4:00 remaining.
Pritzl extended the lead to four points by making two free throws with 2:49 left, but the Badgers followed that with three consecutive empty possessions: two misses at the rim by sophomore forward Nate Reuvers, and a travel by sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice.
Meanwhile, two free throws by Stevens and one from Mike Watkins cut Penn State’s deficit to 57-56.
The Nittany Lions had a chance to take the lead. But after Reaves missed a jumper, Trice grabbed the rebound in traffic and was fouled. He made both free throws to give the Badgers a three-point lead with 50.6 seconds left.
Stevens drew a foul on Trice and made 1 of 2 free throws, cutting UW’s lead to 59-57 with 43.9 seconds remaining.
The Badgers worked the clock and ended up with nothing to show for it after Trice missed a deep 3-pointer badly.
But Penn State turned the ball over on the other end, with Iverson deflecting a pass from Bolton that went off Stevens before going out of bounds.
That gave UW possession with 9 seconds left. Penn State quickly fouled Reuvers, who missed his first attempt and made the second to give the Badgers a three-point lead.
Penn State’s final possession was ugly, with Bolton ending up on the sideline and trying to heave the ball toward the basket while being crowded by Pritzl. The ball went out of bounds off Bolton, and Pritzl made a free throw with 1.5 seconds left to seal the win.
Penn State took a 33-26 lead into halftime behind 12 points from Stevens.
Happ missed his first six shots and was 3 of 10 at the half. If not for a spark off the bench from King, UW would have been in big trouble.
