The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will head into the Big Ten tournament ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, up two spots from last week.
The Badgers (22-9) extended their winning streak to three games with two wins last week, beating Iowa 65-45 at home on Thursday and beating host Ohio State 73-67 in overtime on Sunday.
UW, the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament, will open postseason play Friday with a quarterfinal game against either Maryland, Rutgers or Nebraska.