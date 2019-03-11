Try 3 months for $3
Wisconsin Ohio St Basketball

Wisconsin senior Ethan Happ goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the second half of the Badgers' 73-67 overtime win over the Buckeyes on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. 

 PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will head into the Big Ten tournament ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, up two spots from last week.

The Badgers (22-9) extended their winning streak to three games with two wins last week, beating Iowa 65-45 at home on Thursday and beating host Ohio State 73-67 in overtime on Sunday.

UW, the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament, will open postseason play Friday with a quarterfinal game against either Maryland, Rutgers or Nebraska.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jim Polzin covers Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments