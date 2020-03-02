Wisconsin Badgers move into AP Top 25 for first time this season

For the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers entered the poll at No. 24 on Monday morning after extending their winning streak to six games with a 71-69 victory over Minnesota a day earlier at the Kohl Center.

UW is one of eight Big Ten teams who are ranked, joining No. 9 Maryland, No. 16 Michigan State, No. 18 Iowa, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 20 Penn State, No. 23 Illinois and No. 25 Michigan.

The Badgers (19-10, 12-6 Big Ten) return to action Wednesday with their home finale against Northwestern (7-21, 2-16). By that time, UW could be playing for a share of first place in the Big Ten standings.

UW is part of a three-way tie for second place, one game behind Maryland (23-6, 13-5). The Terrapins play Tuesday night at Rutgers (18-11, 9-9), which has lost three consecutive games but is 17-1 at home this season.

