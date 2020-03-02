You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Badgers move into AP Top 25 for first time this season
Wisconsin Badgers move into AP Top 25 for first time this season

UW vs. Minnesota

Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford drives to the basket in the second half of the Badgers' 71-69 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

For the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers entered the poll at No. 24 on Monday morning after extending their winning streak to six games with a 71-69 victory over Minnesota a day earlier at the Kohl Center.

UW is one of eight Big Ten teams who are ranked, joining No. 9 Maryland, No. 16 Michigan State, No. 18 Iowa, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 20 Penn State, No. 23 Illinois and No. 25 Michigan.

The Badgers (19-10, 12-6 Big Ten) return to action Wednesday with their home finale against Northwestern (7-21, 2-16). By that time, UW could be playing for a share of first place in the Big Ten standings.

UW is part of a three-way tie for second place, one game behind Maryland (23-6, 13-5). The Terrapins play Tuesday night at Rutgers (18-11, 9-9), which has lost three consecutive games but is 17-1 at home this season.

Bucky!

