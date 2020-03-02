Wisconsin Badgers move into AP Top 25 for first time this season

For the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers entered the poll at No. 24 on Monday morning after extending their winning streak to six games with a 71-69 victory over Minnesota a day earlier at the Kohl Center.
UW is one of eight Big Ten teams who are ranked, joining No. 9 Maryland, No. 16 Michigan State, No. 18 Iowa, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 20 Penn State, No. 23 Illinois and No. 25 Michigan.
The Badgers (19-10, 12-6 Big Ten) return to action Wednesday with their home finale against Northwestern (7-21, 2-16). By that time, UW could be playing for a share of first place in the Big Ten standings.
UW is part of a three-way tie for second place, one game behind Maryland (23-6, 13-5). The Terrapins play Tuesday night at Rutgers (18-11, 9-9), which has lost three consecutive games but is 17-1 at home this season.
Fans react to Badgers' win over Golden Gophers
Not even a little?
Never a doubt— Ben Kleppe (@bkleppe83) March 2, 2020
Yes, yes it would!
It would be glorious.— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) March 2, 2020
Coming up big
I thought Reuvers was just getting destroyed by Oturu, but at crunch time he came up with the play of the game.— Ken Chia, some guy online (@kcchia80) March 2, 2020
Another wild ride
This needed another Surgeon General's warning for those of us forced to go old-school & listen to @MattLepay & @LucasAtLarge at 35K feet on flight from Chicago. Thrilling pic they painted so familiar in college hoops this season. As they say up here, keep seat belts fastened.— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) March 2, 2020
You won't be alone
March is going to kill me— Jason Long (@JasonC_Long) March 2, 2020
Execution at its finest
Clutch timeout/play call on he Ford backdoor cut.— Tee Jasperson (@TeeJasperson) March 2, 2020
He has to, right?
Please tell me Oturu is going pro after this year.— TheRealBenz (@TheRealBenz2) March 2, 2020
A flipping win!
March 2, 2020
True team efforts
Great win. Could of went either way, but again they found a way. Different guys every night, which is fabulous.— Scott (@CCSO228) March 2, 2020
Straight cash
Pritzl is money.— Brad Affeldt (@BA_14) March 2, 2020
Just Goofing around
Winning is fun. Especially when it’s the Goofers on the losing end.— Kevin (@dcbadger7) March 2, 2020
Laying the foundation
Survive and advance is all that matters this time of year— AJ Donaldson (@AJdonaldson_1) March 2, 2020
A familiar refrain
It’s March all you have to do is survive and advance— Jeff Howard (@JeffHowie32) March 2, 2020
Well, now it's three...
One word. Gritty.— David Roelke (@DavidRoelke) March 2, 2020
Bandwagon filling up fast
March 2, 2020
How do you enjoy something?
Geez, 19th win, one game out of first in the Big Ten. Try to enjoy it for at least five minutes, hey?— Blue Bucky (@BuckyBlue79) March 2, 2020
It's a fine line
They have choked away like five games— Jonathon Zenk (@jzenk42) March 2, 2020
Can't make it too easy
That was so much harder than it should’ve been but oh well!!!— Matt (@matt10084) March 2, 2020
Doesn't have to be pretty
Didn’t play their best game but found a way. Lesser teams don’t play through the warts and win a game like that. Trice made a great hustle play to set up Pritzl for the biggest shot of the night.— ryebadger (@ryebadger1) March 2, 2020
If not now, when?
Huge win and should be ranked come Monday— Bryce Kingsley (@BMONAY85) March 2, 2020
Finding a way
Big win. Didn’t play well with the lead, but found a way. Big plays by Pritzl, and GG drawing up the play out of the time out. Good teams find a way to win with less than their ‘A’ game!! #B1G 🏀🏀 damn!!— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 2, 2020
Almost a nightmare
Never dreamed Potter would miss both at the end. I think he was still to pumped from the previous play.— Ted Wentz (@TedWentz) March 2, 2020
Better than the alternative
What is the saying in Baseball? “Looks like a line drive in the box score!” A win is a win.— Peter Healy (@PeterRHealy) March 2, 2020
A stunning evolution
Wasn’t pretty given we had a double digit lead in the second half. With that said there is no such thing as a bad win in the BIG10— Diangelo Tyler (@DiangeloTYLER) March 2, 2020
Many critics and even some Badger fans had given up on them through the tough middle stretch but look at them now. In Wisconsin!!!#OnWisconsin
Saving the best for last!
My 12 year old bypassed Xbox to actually watch the end of the game...watershed day!— Mark Marriott (@MarkAMarriott) March 2, 2020