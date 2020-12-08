 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball freshmen Jonathan Davis and Ben Carlson settle into their comfort zones
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

freshmen photo 12-9

Jonathan Davis, left, and Ben Carlson play defense during an 82-42 victory against UW-Green Bay on Dec. 1 at the Kohl Center.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

Their first meeting came years ago at an AAU tournament, and that part of the story doesn’t need to be told as far as Jonathan Davis is concerned.

“Don’t want to talk about that,” Davis said. “I think they beat us by like 30. It was bad.”

What wasn’t bad that day was Davis’ first impression of Ben Carlson. And likewise, as Carlson’s D1 Minnesota outfit was beating up on the Wisconsin Playground Club team, he couldn’t help but notice Davis’ quickness, athleticism and how hard he played.

Davis and Carlson now are teammates on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team and that appreciation only has grown during their first few months together on campus. Both freshmen have made a mark early in the season for the No. 13 Badgers (3-1), who are scheduled to play Rhode Island (3-2) on Wednesday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

“I like him a lot,” said Carlson, a 6-foot-9 forward. “He’s a lot of fun to play with. He likes to play fast and I like to play fast, too, and he’s a good person to be around. I’m looking forward to getting to know him more this year and the next couple years, too.”

One word has come up over and over since Davis and Carlson made their debut with the Badgers last month: comfortable. That’s a rare trait for freshmen, whose heads typically are spinning this early in their careers as they adjust to new settings and schemes while dealing with a jump in competition.

But UW coach Greg Gard and others repeatedly have said they’ve been impressed with how smoothly Davis and Carlson have made the transition to college.

“There definitely is a hurdle and there’s a big obstacle making the transition from high school to college, but they’ve done a great job,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said. “That started in the fall as soon as our whole team got here. They were extremely aggressive, they were confident, they’ve had a lot of seniors in their ears making sure that they stay motivated and stay confident.”

Family ties

Coaches and teammates aren’t the only people who have been offering advice to Carlson and Davis.

One possible reason both players have made a relatively seamless adjustment to playing for the Badgers is they have family members who play or have played sports at a high level.

Davis’ twin brother, Jordan, is a freshman guard for the Badgers. Their father, Mark, was a standout basketball player in the 1980s and played 13 seasons professionally, appearing in 31 games with the Milwaukee Bucks during his lone season in the NBA in 1988-89.

Carlson’s oldest sister, Brynn, is a fourth-year junior outside hitter on the Kansas State volleyball team. Younger sister Britt is a Texas Tech commit for volleyball after turning down basketball scholarship offers from Minnesota and Michigan, among others.

It’s an athletic family starting at the top. Sheri Carlson played volleyball at St. Cloud State in the late 1980s and is in the school’s hall of fame. Her husband, Marc, played two seasons of basketball at St. Cloud State before transferring to Iowa State, where he averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 27 games (nine starts) as a senior in 1993-94.

For Ben Carlson and the Davis brothers, not only are they in the early stages of making the big step from high school to college, they’re doing it in the midst of a pandemic. Their first year away from home is abnormal, to say the least, and what would have been a typical acclimation process to the UW program was disrupted when their arrival on campus was delayed over the summer.

Plus, there are more traditional obstacles. Like the fact both Ben Carlson and Jonathan Davis were big scorers as preps and now are being asked to be role players on a UW team that returned most of its rotation from 2019-20 and is led by six seniors.

That’s one thing Marc Carlson tried to hammer home with his son while discussing what to expect as a freshman.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Most of (his advice) was to not really worry about what the outcome is, what stats you end up with or anything like that,” Ben Carlson said. “Just go out there and play hard and try to help your team because it’s obviously a big change from high school. It’s a whole different level, so just go out there and not worry about what happens in the game, just play your role and do what you’re supposed to do to help the team.”

Mark Davis said he wasn’t too concerned about his sons making the transition to UW because both had played in plenty of big games throughout their careers at La Crosse Central and AAU.

While Jordan is caught in a bit of a numbers game because UW is so deep and experienced, Jonathan has cracked the rotation and provided the Badgers with some much-needed athleticism.

“I told him he has to go out there and do what he does best,” Mark Davis said about Jonathan, a 6-5 guard who is averaging 7.8 points per game. “Jonathan’s mentality his whole life has just been to be aggressive in everything he does. He’s aggressive by nature and that’s the way he’s been playing on the floor.”

‘Really good duo’

Davis hasn’t been shy during his first four games with the Badgers. He’s averaging a shot attempt every 3.14 minutes of play, the highest mark among rotation players.

Davis scored a career-high 12 points in a 67-65 loss at Marquette on Friday night and gave UW a huge lift in the first half when Davison and others were on the bench with foul trouble.

“He’s a guy who can slash, can get to the rim in the open court,” UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said. “He’s a good shooter. He’s really stepped up and knocked down some shots and he’s getting better with that.”

Carlson scored 13 points against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 25 and has a combined seven points in the three games since that debut. It’s important to note that something that has been drilled in the heads of reserves, particularly freshmen who are getting used to playing sporadically, is that point totals should be the least of their concerns.

Krabbenhoft said UW reserves are encouraged to be the best versions of themselves — “We’re not asking them to be superheroes, we don’t ask that of anybody,” he said — and one of Gard’s favorite sayings is the importance of adding something to “the bucket” when they get in the game.

Defense is usually the biggest obstacle to playing time for young players, and Carlson learned that during the Marquette game. He played 10 minutes in the first half, sometimes out of position because UW big men Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers both were sitting with two fouls, and had some defensive breakdowns in his first action against a major opponent.

Carlson didn’t play at all after halftime, though some of that may have been because Potter and Reuvers were well-rested after their extended stints on the bench in the opening 20 minutes.

Marc Carlson said before that game that his son sometimes has the tendency to overthink things on the court and put too much pressure on himself. Ben Carlson certainly isn’t the first freshman to fall into that category.

“We see a lot of freshmen, these highly ranked guys, they feel they need to come in and do too much too soon,” Marc Carlson said. “I think Ben is in a lucky situation where he can be afforded a little bit more with the senior leadership and the experience with this team to take time and learn and now, with COVID, this year doesn’t really count against you.

“I just tried to say, ‘Look, this is a great learning opportunity, you’re going from being the guy that did everything for your high school team to one of several guys that did that. It’s an adjustment and you’ve got to figure out how to play in that context and how to play in the system.’”

Ben Carlson didn’t bring up the final score of the aforementioned AAU game when asked about the first time he crossed paths with Jonathan Davis. That didn’t surprise Davis.

“He’s a pretty cool dude,” Davis said. “I like playing with him. I just can’t wait to get out there with him next year because I have a strong feeling that we’re both going to start and we’re going to be a really good duo here.”

johnny davis mug 12-9

Davis
ben carlson mug 12-9

Carlson
