Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball freshmen Jonathan Davis and Ben Carlson settle into their comfort zones

It’s an athletic family starting at the top. Sheri Carlson played volleyball at St. Cloud State in the late 1980s and is in the school’s hall of fame. Her husband, Marc, played two seasons of basketball at St. Cloud State before transferring to Iowa State, where he averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 27 games (nine starts) as a senior in 1993-94.

For Ben Carlson and the Davis brothers, not only are they in the early stages of making the big step from high school to college, they’re doing it in the midst of a pandemic. Their first year away from home is abnormal, to say the least, and what would have been a typical acclimation process to the UW program was disrupted when their arrival on campus was delayed over the summer.

Plus, there are more traditional obstacles. Like the fact both Ben Carlson and Jonathan Davis were big scorers as preps and now are being asked to be role players on a UW team that returned most of its rotation from 2019-20 and is led by six seniors.

That’s one thing Marc Carlson tried to hammer home with his son while discussing what to expect as a freshman.

