Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball climbs to No. 4 in AP poll with 2 wins combined with upsets

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team moved up three spots to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after opening the season with a pair of victories last week.

This marks the highest the Badgers have been ranked since being No. 3 late in the 2014-15 season, which ended with UW falling to Duke in the NCAA tournament championship game.

UW (2-0) opened this season by beating Eastern Illinois 77-67 last Wednesday night and Arkansas Pine-Bluff 92-58 two days later. The Badgers had both of those games in hand by halftime — they’ve outscored their opponents 96-39 in the first half — before falling off a bit in the second half.

