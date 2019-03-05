The debate went on for almost a minute.
Was it room 5208 or 5165? Khalil Iverson and Charles Thomas IV — Leel and Chuck, to their University of Wisconsin men’s basketball teammates — went back and forth, neither willing to budge.
The undisputed facts: After arriving in Madison as true freshmen in the summer of 2015, Iverson and Thomas were roommates in the Smith Residence Hall. When they arrived on the fifth floor, they’d walk out of the elevator, take a right and arrive at room … well, almost four full seasons later, that’s where it gets cloudy.
“Wait, 5208, isn’t that somebody’s phone number?” Thomas said after a recent practice.
“No, Dog,” Iverson replied, “that was our room.”
The issue never did get resolved, with Iverson and Thomas eventually laughing it off and moving on to a more important topic: their friendship.
Those first days in room 5165 (or 5208) were the start of a tight bond between Iverson and Thomas, the only remaining seniors in the 2015 recruiting class. They will be honored, along with fifth-year senior Ethan Happ, prior to their final home game Thursday night when the No. 21 Badgers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) host Iowa (21-8, 10-8) at the Kohl Center.
Gone from that 2015 class are Andy Van Vliet, who transferred to William & Mary after last season; and Alex Illikainen, who left the program less than a week after the start of the 2018-19 regular season.
It’s been a strange journey for that group, which arrived at UW on the heels of back-to-back Final Four appearances, but Iverson and Thomas are still standing as their careers wind to a close. The other member of that class, junior guard Brevin Pritzl, had this to say when asked what stands out about his two remaining classmates:
“They put the team before themselves,” said Pritzl, who still has a season of eligibility remaining after needing a medical redshirt as a true freshman in 2015-16. “A lot.”
Iverson has appeared in 130 games, starting 61 of them. Some of his high-flying dunks end up in highlight reels, and the Ohio native is one of the main reasons UW has one of the best defenses in the nation this season.
After losing playing time to redshirt freshman wing Kobe King over the second half of the season, Iverson bounced back by reaching double figures in points in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. He averaged 14 points in recent games against Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana.
“It’s a guy that struggled for a little bit and everyone’s talking about Kobe and how Kobe was doing well and he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m still around. I’m here, and I’m playing. I’m doing what I do,’ ” UW assistant coach Howard Moore said. “We’d like to see him stay aggressive and stay active and definitely bring it on both ends. We know we ask him to do a lot defensively, but it’s a plus when we can get him in attack mode.”
Thomas has appeared in 106 games, including 25 of the 29 this season. He’s averaging 5.2 minutes as a senior, which would be a career low, yet Thomas’ effort in practice and enthusiasm on the bench haven’t diminished.
That says a lot about the Maryland native to Moore, who played even less than Thomas during his four-year career with the Badgers from 1991-95. But, unlike Thomas, at least Moore’s playing time shot up as a senior (178 minutes) after he registered a combined 124 minutes his first three seasons.
“Everyone wants to play,” Moore said. “But his attitude has been good. You want to see a little disappointment because you want to see a guy be competitive and want to play. So that’s natural. But he hasn’t been a guy who’s been a distraction or a cancer in the locker room.”
It’s only human nature to consider leaving in hopes of getting more playing time somewhere else, and that thought crossed Thomas’ mind. But he chose to stay and will graduate in May with a degree in sociology.
“I don’t feel like he would have left,” said Iverson, who is scheduled to finish up his degree, also in sociology, this summer. “I just feel like I know him too much. He’s just super down to earth and once he starts something, he’s got to finish it 100 percent of the time.”
Iverson’s first impression of Thomas: a big, goofy guy.
Thomas’ first impression of Iverson: quiet, but funny once the two got more comfortable around one another.
Iverson arrived at UW still reeling from the death of his father the previous fall. Late in Iverson’s sophomore year, he dealt with more heartache after two of his cousins were shot to death.
After missing the final two games at the Big Ten tournament, Iverson returned to the team and played in the NCAA tournament that season. At the time, he said Thomas’ friendship was one of the things helping him cope with the tragedy.
“We’ve both been through some things, but we always talk it out with each other and we get through things,” Thomas said. “That’s what friends do. You work things out, whatever you’ve got going on in life. I think he’s been through a lot during his four years. I look at him and I’m like, wow this is a tough kid.”
Thomas remembers knowing he’d end up with a fellow freshman as a roommate back in 2015, but wondering which of the other incoming Badgers it would be.
It turned out to be Iverson and, after their freshman year at Smith, they moved to what is now Lark at Kohl, a short walk from the Kohl Center. They’ve been there ever since, roommates the entire way, friends for a lifetime.
“It ended up as a great friendship,” Thomas said. “It’s been a great four years, man.”