The University of Wisconsin climbed three spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten) won two close games last week, beating Illinois 64-58 at home and Northwestern 69-64 on the road.
UW returns to action Tuesday night with a game at Indiana (13-14, 4-12).
Five other Big Ten teams made the Top 25, with Michigan State jumping four spots to No. 6 and Michigan dropping two to No. 9, while Purdue moved up one to 14th, Maryland jumped seven spots to No. 17 and Iowa fell one to No. 22.