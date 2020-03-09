You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Badgers jump 6 spots in AP Top 25 poll after earning share of Big Ten title
breaking topical top story

Wisconsin vs. Indiana

Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers reacts after the Badgers defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 60-56 on Saturday at Assembly Hall to secure a share of the Big Ten title. Reuvers finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks as UW won its eighth straight game to close the regular season. 

 AJ MAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team climbed six spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday after a pair of victories last week.

After the Badgers made their season debut in the rankings last week, they closed the regular season with wins over Northwestern and Indiana to wrap up a share of their first Big Ten Conference title in five years.

The 60-56 victory over the host Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon stretched UW’s winning streak to eight games.

The Badgers (21-10) will open postseason play on Friday at 11 a.m. against either Rutgers (20-11) or Michigan (19-12) in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

UW is one of six Big Ten teams ranked this week. The others are No. 9 Michigan State, No. 12 Maryland, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 21 Illinois and No. 25 Iowa.

