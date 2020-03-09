Wisconsin Badgers jump 6 spots in AP Top 25 poll after earning share of Big Ten title

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team climbed six spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday after a pair of victories last week.

After the Badgers made their season debut in the rankings last week, they closed the regular season with wins over Northwestern and Indiana to wrap up a share of their first Big Ten Conference title in five years.

The 60-56 victory over the host Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon stretched UW’s winning streak to eight games.

The Badgers (21-10) will open postseason play on Friday at 11 a.m. against either Rutgers (20-11) or Michigan (19-12) in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

UW is one of six Big Ten teams ranked this week. The others are No. 9 Michigan State, No. 12 Maryland, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 21 Illinois and No. 25 Iowa.

