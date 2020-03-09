Wisconsin Badgers jump 6 spots in AP Top 25 poll after earning share of Big Ten title

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team climbed six spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday after a pair of victories last week.
After the Badgers made their season debut in the rankings last week, they closed the regular season with wins over Northwestern and Indiana to wrap up a share of their first Big Ten Conference title in five years.
The 60-56 victory over the host Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon stretched UW’s winning streak to eight games.
You have free articles remaining.
The Badgers (21-10) will open postseason play on Friday at 11 a.m. against either Rutgers (20-11) or Michigan (19-12) in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
UW is one of six Big Ten teams ranked this week. The others are No. 9 Michigan State, No. 12 Maryland, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 21 Illinois and No. 25 Iowa.
Twitter buzzing after Badgers secure share of Big Ten title
Ford-powered first half
We've got a tight one in Bloomington@aleemty2 leading the way with a team-high 9 points (2-3 3FG) so far#OnWisconsin » #Badgerspic.twitter.com/UxSdSVmmaC— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
On a roll
10-0 RUN❗️ HERE WE GO‼️pic.twitter.com/aR1HdIupm6— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
B-Rad delivers
BIG GAME BRAD‼️— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
Brad Davison buries the clutch 3-pointer for the lead! 🙌
WIS 54, IU 51 | 4:02 2H#OnWisconsin » #Badgerspic.twitter.com/eFqLPHJK5h
Video: Badgers beat Hoosiers to win share of Big Ten title
'Help from above'
“There is no doubt we’ve had some help from above. How ironic that we won by 4 Moore.— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
I can’t wait to take this trophy back to Howard and let him touch it.”#OnWisconsin || #B1GChamps pic.twitter.com/T1thJ2TFf2
Showing some love
Absolutely unbelievable! I’m so happy for the dudes in that locker room!!— Zak Showalter (@ZShowbball333) March 7, 2020
Living in the moment
We got a really big team 💯— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
We need some really B1G RINGS‼️
BIG‼️ TEN‼️ CHAMPIONS‼️#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/SSCfQltHX5
Focused finish
Tip the hat baby to @BadgerMBB as they win 8th in a row vs @IndianaMBB on the road & will have at least a share of the @B1GMBBall Congrats Coach Gard / star leaves K King yet Coach keeps team focused and they finish strong .— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 7, 2020
Standout squad
Winning the B1G regular season is as difficult as it gets and such a big accomplishment. Happened once for UW in the past decade plus??? This squad is different— Josh Gasser (@JPGasser21) March 7, 2020
Future in good hands
They say you learn from those who are older. Not always. Maybe we can learn something from the young fellas who make up @BadgerMBB . Incredible run to a title. Standing O for everyone connected to this championship program.— Matt Lepay (@MattLepay) March 7, 2020
4 Moore for sure!
4 Moore. pic.twitter.com/bm0RbnNJCu— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
Join the party!
WE’RE BRINGING IT HOME‼️🏆— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
Come celebrate with us! 💯
4 PM at the Kohl Center! (Gate A)
Fans encouraged to park on adjacent streets or in Lots 46 and 83#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/W9btcFWKyH
Toughness on full display
Incredible. Tough as nails team. Tough as nails program. Another Big Ten Title. These a guys have shown time and time again how special it is to wear that “Wisconsin” uniform. Amazing year. Just so awesome.— Sam Dekker (@dekker) March 7, 2020
Look at us!
Well...... #B1GCHAMPSpic.twitter.com/Sd8yY5lgGh— Brevin Pritzl (@LilB_Pritz1) March 7, 2020
Shout-out to the fans
BADGER FANS, WE DID IT‼️💯— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
Come celebrate with your Big Ten Champion Wisconsin Badgers❗️
Meet us at the Kohl Center
4 PM (CT) BE THERE‼️ pic.twitter.com/FOBkfnguRa
Keeping it a hundred
March 7, 2020
Time to celebrate
March 7, 2020
Nothing like it
Not sure there could ever be a more meaningful conference championship than what this #Badgers team just accomplished. #Big10champs— Mark Tauscher (@MarkTauscher65) March 7, 2020
Never give up
Wisconsin clinches the number one seed in the Big Ten Tournament after today's win at Indiana.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 7, 2020
An amazing season in Madison after an offseason of hardship related to Badgers assistant Howard Moore.
Kudos to this program for its resiliency. https://t.co/Ubw3SWOx84
Proud papa
2020 B1G Ten Champs 🗣🗣🗣 Wisconsin Badgers 🔴⚪️ @DMitrikTrice0 pic.twitter.com/lkmv9T7QrJ— Travis Trice (@trice_travis) March 7, 2020
Proving 'em wrong
B1G TEN CHAMPS!!!!!! Unreal man. No one gave these guys a chance this year. Couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved with the Badger program. #OnWisconsin #4Moore— Jon Leuer (@JonLeuer30) March 7, 2020
Mission accomplished
B1G CHAMPS!!!! 🙌🏻😤😝 pic.twitter.com/E7stBhQ99V— Micah Potter (@BigJam_23) March 7, 2020
Never can be sure
Sure the team won a B1G title but do we know if Greg Gard is a good coach yet?— Matt Ferris (@Ferris_matt) March 7, 2020
Battling adversity
Wow! @BadgerMBB Big Ten Champs what a run for a gritty team and resourceful coaching staff. Greg Gard should be Big Ten Coach of Year, no one overcame more to accomplish so much.#Congratulations— Wayne Larrivee (@waynelarrivee) March 7, 2020
Missing the cut
Greg Gard didn’t make the final cut for national coach of the year but he should now be the @B1GMBBall coach of the year. What a turnaround. https://t.co/EPS7P9fqQp— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 7, 2020
Ready to celebrate
We’re bringing it home‼️🏆— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
Come celebrate with us! 💯
4 PM. Kohl Center (Gate A). COME!
Fans encouraged to park on adjacent streets or in Lots 46 and 83#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/eajy8oCW4a
Family first
Wisconsin Family 💯 pic.twitter.com/dPgl9EHpHZ— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
Putting a ring on it!
B1G Champs!!!!!💍— D'Mitrik Trice (@DMitrikTrice0) March 7, 2020
Eight and counting
On, WWWWWWWW-isconsin‼️— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
Make it EIGHT STRAIGHT
Headed home +1 🏆#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/VquMVsSymK
Welcome home!
WELCOME HOME TO THE KOHL‼️— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020
Badger fans are THE BEST 💯 https://t.co/FyYgdyny98
Fantastic feeling
TFW you’re Big Ten Champs 🏆— UW-Madison (@UWMadison) March 7, 2020
Welcome home, @BadgerMBB. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/0dYKdXYgex
Two-time champs
Me and my brother @krabbenhoftjoe are CHAMPS again only this time as coaches 👀👀👀 🏆 #bigtenCHAMPS #B1G #OnWisconsin @ Assembly Hall, Indiana University https://t.co/FA1JNcxNmI— Alando Tucker (@DoeTuck) March 8, 2020