...VERY WINDY ON WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY.
* TIMING...BEGINNING AFTER SUNRISE ON WEDNESDAY AND LASTING
THROUGH THE DAY.
* WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH.
* IMPACTS...DRIVING DIFFICULTIES ESPECIALLY ON NORTH TO SOUTH
ROADS. SCATTERED TREE LIMBS MAY COME DOWN. LOOSE, LIGHT WEIGHT
OBJECTS WILL BE BLOWN AROUND.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH OR GREATER ARE
EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADS. USE
EXTRA CAUTION.
&&
New Mexico guard JJ Caldwell defends Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice in the first half of the Badgers' 59-50 loss to the Lobos on Tuesday in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Trice scored 11 points but only hit 1 of 7 3-point attempts as the Badgers fell to 4-3 on the season.
NEW YORK — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team exited November last season with four victories away from home.
That number this season? Zero.
The Badgers will head to the second month of the 2019-20 campaign with a pretty empty résumé after dropping a 59-50 decision to New Mexico in the consolation game of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Nate Reuvers scored 16 points before fouling out late in the game to lead UW, which fell to 4-3 overall and 0-3 in neutral-site games.
A day after going 7 of 27 from 3-point range with 15 turnovers in a semifinal loss to Richmond, that trend continued against the Lobos (6-2).
UW went 2 of 26 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 turnovers.
After D’Mitrik Trice (11 points) made a 3-pointer to start the game, the Badgers missed their next 13 attempts. After senior guard Brevin Pritzl ended that drought, UW missed its final 11 tries from beyond the arc.
JaQuan Lyle scored 14 points to lead four scorers in double figures for New Mexico.
A year ago, UW went 4-1 in road and neutral-site games in November to build a strong NCAA tournament résumé. This team has plenty of work to do in December and beyond.
The Badgers finally got their slumping offense going for a bit in the second half Tuesday, scoring 14 points over a span of six possessions, and pulled within 42-39 on a mid-range jumper by Reuvers.
UW, which trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half and 10 in the second half, was within 48-45 after a jumper by Kobe King with 5:32 remaining.
But the Badgers followed that basket with four consecutive empty possessions.
They had a chance to make it a one-possession game with Pritzl at the free throw line, but he missed the second attempt and New Mexico’s Zane Martin scored in transition on the other end to make it 54-48 with 1:33 remaining.
From there, it was more missed 3-pointers by the Badgers down the stretch.