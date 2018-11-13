CINCINNATI – Three players carried most of the scoring load for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team on Tuesday night.
But the heavy lifting by senior center Ethan Happ, sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice and sophomore guard Brad Davison was more than enough for the Badgers to notch an impressive road win early in the season.
Happ produced 30 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lift UW to a 77-68 victory over Xavier in a Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup at the Cintas Center.
Trice added a career-high 22 points, while Davison had 19 as the Badgers improved to 2-0 and ended the Musketeers’ 41-game non-conference home winning streak.
Trice, who opened the season with a career-high 21 points against Coppin State, matched that total after going 5 of 5 from 3-point range against the Musketeers. He’s now 10 of 14 from beyond the arc to start the season.
Davison did his part by going 4 of 6 from 3-point range, including three that came late in the shot clock in the second half.
The Badgers led by as many as 18 points in the second half, but Xavier (2-1) pulled within six in the closing minute.
The Musketeers had a chance to get closer, but Davison drew an offensive foul on a screen. Trice followed with a free throw and redshirt freshman wing Kobe King added two more to seal the win.
Sophomore forward Naji Marshall had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead Xavier, which hadn’t lost a non-conference game at home since a 56-55 setback against Wofford on Dec. 22, 2012.
The Musketeers were within two points early in the second half until UW used a 16-2 run to build a 48-32 lead with 14:26 left.
The Badgers scored on seven consecutive possessions during the surge, with Happ scoring six points, Trice adding five and Davison contributing a 3-pointer late in the shot clock.
Senior forward Khalil Iverson ended the burst with a dunk, the first UW points of the game by someone other than Happ, Trice or Davison.
The Badgers never trailed in the first half, led by as many as 11 points and were up 26-16 after Happ scored off a pick-and-roll with Trice.
But Xavier ended the half with a 12-4 run to pull within two at halftime. That surge began with King getting assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for a hook-and-hold, a point of emphasis for NCAA officials this season.
Marshall made a free throw and finished an easy basket off an inbounds play for a three-point possession. He added two more baskets during the run to finish with seven points in the final 4:16.
Happ (12), Trice (11) and Davison (seven) accounted for all of UW’s scoring in the opening half. While those three players were a combined 13 of 23 from the field, their teammates were a combined 0 of 10.
