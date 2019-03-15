CHICAGO – There were a lot of things not to like about the way the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team played on Friday afternoon at the United Center.
Not only did their top three scorers all struggle to put the ball in the basket, the Badgers were also unusually sloppy.
UW survived all that, thanks to a couple key performances from role players, and advanced in the Big Ten tournament with a 66-62 quarterfinal win over Nebraska.
Senior forward Khalil Iverson and sophomore forward Nate Reuvers scored 14 points apiece for the No. 19 Badgers (23-9), who advance to face No. 6 Michigan State (26-6) at noon on Saturday in a semifinal.
Sophomore forward Aleem Ford provided a huge boost off the bench for UW, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes.
Sophomore guard Brad Davison also had 11 points, but went 2 of 10 from the field. UW leading scorer Ethan Happ managed only four points and had almost twice as many turnovers (seven) as he did shot attempts (four).
D’Mitrik Trice struggled as well and finished with eight points, though he hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute to help hold off the Cornhuskers (17-16).
Senior guard Glynn Watson Jr. scored a game-high 23 points for Nebraska, which was playing its third game in less than 48 hours. Seniors James Palmer Jr. and Isaiah Roby added 15 and 13 points, respectively for the Huskers.
Nebraska, its roster depleted by injuries, went with a six-man rotation. Watson and Palmer played all 40 minutes for the third consecutive game, while Roby was on the floor for all 40 as well on Friday.
Despite all that, the Huskers made the Badgers work hard to advance.
After trailing by double digits in the first half, Nebraska battled back to take a 46-45 lead when Palmer scored on a drive with 10:15 left.
But Reuvers banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to start a 7-0 run. Ford scored the final basket during that surge on a putback, which came after he dove for a loose ball to end a defensive possession on the other end of the court.
After a 3-pointer by Trice stretched UW’s lead to 55-48, Watson answered with five points to get Nebraska back within two.
Ford hit a stepback jumper to make it 57-53 with 3:56 left, but Johnny Trueblood followed a UW turnover with a layup to get the Huskers back within a possession.
Nebraska had a chance to draw closer, but Watson missed the front end in a bonus situation.
Two possessions later, Trice hit a 3-pointer from the right wing out of a timeout to give the Badgers a 60-55 lead with 50.9 seconds left. After a defensive stop, Davison made two free throws to give UW a seven-point cushion.
The Badgers led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Nebraska got to within 34-29 by the break.
Iverson had 10 points and Ford added seven in the first half for UW, which shot 57 percent from the field but had nine turnovers in 30 possessions.
The Badgers jumped out to a 21-8 lead and led 34-21 after Iverson scored on a drive with 3:51 left.
But Watson did all the scoring during an 8-0 run to end the half for the Huskers.
This story will be updated.