The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has had trouble finishing games recently.
Not Saturday afternoon.
The Badgers, led by senior center Ethan Happ, scored the final seven points of the game over the final 51.2 seconds to pull off a 64-54 upset of No. 2 Michigan at the Kohl Center.
Happ finished with 26 points , 10 rebounds, seven assists and only one turnover in 34 minutes to help UW (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) end a two-game skid.
Jon Teske scored 15 points for Michigan (17-1, 6-1), which also got 14 from former Milwaukee King standout Jordan Poole and 11 from Zavier Simpson.
The Wolverines couldn’t overcome 16 turnovers and a 5-of-11 showing from the free throw line.
Happ scored six points as UW used a 10-1 run to turn a three-point deficit into a 50-44 lead in the second half.
Sophomore forward Aleem Ford started the burst with a three-point play and redshirt freshman wing Kobe King added a 3-pointer.
The Badgers' lead was 54-48 after a basket by Happ with 3:31 left and they had a chance to add to the cushion, but D'Mitrik Trice was stripped by Simpson and Teske hit a 3-pointer to end a possession that twice was extended with offensive rebounds.
Happ made one free throw to give UW a 55-51 lead, and Trice added two more with 1:12 left to stretch the lead to six.
Michigan sophomore forward Isaiah Livers made it a one-possession game with just over a minute left by hitting a tough, step-back 3-pointer from the left wing over the outstretched arm of Nate Reuvers.
An intentional foul was called on Michigan freshman Ignas Brazdeikis for fouling Happ away from the ball, and the UW star made 1 of 2 free throws.
The Badgers kept possession of the ball and Happ put back his own miss to give UW a 60-54 lead.
Simpson tried a 3-pointer that was blocked by Reuvers. Happ grabbed control of the loose ball and fed Reuvers for a dunk that put an exclamation point on the win.
This story will be updated.