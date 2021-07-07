Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis returns to starting lineup to help Team USA reach quarterfinals

University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Jonathan Davis started Wednesday’s round of 16 at the FIBA U19 World Cup after coming off the bench the past two games. He scored nine points in the Americans’ 132-60 win over South Korea.

Davis was the second leading scorer at halftime, but he didn’t score in the second half. He shot 3 of 4 from the field and connected on one of his two 3-point attempts. He also contributed five assists and three rebounds.

It was the best game the team has had shooting-wise, connecting on 61.96% of its shots. Incoming Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren led the U.S. with a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Seven other players also scored in double digits in the win.

Team USA advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will face Senegal.

Senegal finished third in group play with only one win over Japan. It defeated Latvia 57-44 to advance to play Team USA at 10 a.m. Friday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.