Illinois came close to ending its long run of misery against the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
But Brad Davison and Khalil Iverson made sure the Fighting Illini didn’t get over the hump.
Davison finished with a game-high 18 points for the No. 22 Badgers, who extended their winning streak over Illinois to 15 games with a 64-58 victory on Monday night at the Kohl Center.
Iverson, a senior forward, added 16 points, nine rebounds, two steals and an important block to help UW (18-8, 10-5 Big Ten) snap a two-game losing streak and move into a tie with Maryland for fourth place in the conference.
The Badgers won despite an off night from senior center Ethan Happ, who finished with six points, three rebounds and three turnovers and was benched down the stretch in a close game.
Davison and Iverson helped pick up the slack, and UW also got key contributions down the stretch from sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice, sophomore forward Nate Reuvers and junior guard Brevin Pritzl.
Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 13 points to lead the Illini (10-16, 6-9), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Senior Aaron Jordan and freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Illinois, which hasn’t beaten UW since Jan. 2, 2011.
The Badgers led 47-41 after Davison scored on a drive with 7:47 remaining.
But Bezhanishvili scored and sophomore guard Trent Frazier got a fortunate bounce on a 3-pointer to pull Illinois within one.
After Iverson made four free throws over two possessions to stretch UW’s lead to 51-46, Dosunmu produced a 3-pointer and a three-point play over the span of three possessions to tie it at 52 with 4:06 remaining.
Davison scored on a pullup jumper and, after a massive block by Iverson on Bezhanishvili, he scored again in transition to give UW a 56-52 lead.
After the Illini pulled to within 58-56 on a basket by Andres Feliz, Davison made two free throws with 57.3 seconds remaining to restore UW’s four-point lead.
After Dosunmu made two free throws to make it 60-58, UW worked down the clock and Pritzl missed a 3-pointer from the right wing. But Reuvers was there for the putback, giving the Badgers a 62-58 lead with 22.9 seconds remaining.
Iverson stole an inbounds pass, was fouled and made a free throw to wrap up his big night. He finished one point shy of matching his career high and one rebound short of his first career double-double.
UW shot 32.1 percent in the first half and had to rally to reach that figure after missing 14 of its first 17 shots from the field.
The Badgers had six points through their first 19 possessions, with five turnovers in that stretch.
Defense kept UW in the game, however. Illinois’ shooting wasn’t much better (34.6 percent), and the Illini went into the break with only a one-point lead after Iverson beat the buzzer with a thunderous putback dunk after a miss by Happ.
