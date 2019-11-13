Wisconsin guard Brad Davison looks for an outlet between McNeese State forward Sha'markus Kennedy, left, and guard Roydell Brown during the first half of the Badgers' 83-63 win over the Cowboys on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davison scored a game-high 24 points as the Badgers improved to 2-1 on the season.
It took the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team 2½ games to prove that, yes, it can actually make 3-pointers at a decent rate.
The Badgers didn’t stop there, basically making everything they threw up during a hot stretch early in the second half that carried them to an 83-63 victory over McNeese State Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.
Junior guard Brad Davison scored 24 points and junior forward Aleem Ford added a career-high 16 to help UW overcome an awful start and improve to 2-1 heading into a game against in-state rival Marquette on Sunday.
The Badgers also got a lift from their bench, with Brevin Pritzl scoring 13 points and rarely used walk-on Walt McGrory adding nine.
Sha’Markus Kennedy scored 20 points to lead the Cowboys (1-3).
The Badgers led by only three points at halftime after going 3 of 13 from 3-point range. That put them at 11 of 50 (22 percent) for the season from beyond the arc.
But Pritzl opened the second half with a 3 and D’Mitrik Trice, who went 0 of 5 in the first half, drained two in a span of three possessions to start a run that helped UW finally take control of the game.
At one point, UW was 7 of 8 from 3-point range in the second half and had scored 34 points in 17 possessions to build a 71-52 lead.
The Badgers, already short on depth, played without Kobe King. The sophomore wing, who scored a career-high 18 points in a win over Eastern Illinois last Friday, injured his left ankle in practice on Monday and sat out the game as a precaution.
McGrory, a sophomore guard who had scored 11 career points and hadn’t played in a game this season, had nine by halftime to help get the offense out of a funk after it started the game by going 0 of 6 from 3-point range and 1 of 8 overall.
McNeese State went right at UW junior forward Nate Reuvers, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, during its first three trips down the floor. The Cowboys scored each time over Reuvers, who had nine blocks in the win over Eastern Illinois, and he later got into foul trouble and had to sit.