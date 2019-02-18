The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped two spots to No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers dropped their only game last week, falling 67-59 at home to Michigan State.
Five other Big Ten teams are ranked: No. 7 Michigan, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 15 Purdue, No. 21 Iowa and No. 24 Maryland.
UW (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) returns to action Monday night with a game against Illinois (10-15, 6-8), which has won four consecutive games. The Badgers close the week at Northwestern (12-13, 3-11) on Saturday.