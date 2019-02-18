Try 1 month for 99¢
Greg Gard

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard has guided the 22nd-ranked Badgers to a 17-8 record, including a 9-5 mark in Big Ten play, entering Monday night's matchup with Illinois at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped two spots to No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers dropped their only game last week, falling 67-59 at home to Michigan State.

Five other Big Ten teams are ranked: No. 7 Michigan, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 15 Purdue, No. 21 Iowa and No. 24 Maryland.

UW (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) returns to action Monday night with a game against Illinois (10-15, 6-8), which has won four consecutive games. The Badgers close the week at Northwestern (12-13, 3-11) on Saturday.

Jim Polzin covers Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

