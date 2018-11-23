PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dug itself too big of a hole to get out of on Friday afternoon.
Especially against a really good opponent.
Sophomore forward DeAndre Hunter scored 20 points to lead No. 4 Virginia to a 53-46 victory over the No. 25 Badgers in the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena.
The Cavaliers (6-0) never trailed and held off a rally by UW in the second half to remain perfect on the season.
UW’s first loss of the season came in its first game against a ranked opponent. The Badgers (5-1) put up a good fight but didn’t do themselves any favor by playing poorly in the opening 20 minutes.
Senior center Ethan Happ finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, but he was UW’s only consistent source of offense.
The rest of the Badgers combined for 24 points on 10-of-29 shooting.
A day after making 14 3-pointers in a win over Oklahoma, the Badgers went 2 of 11 from beyond the arc against the Cavaliers. The star of that semifinal victory, D’Mitrik Trice, was held to five points on 2-of-9 shooting in the final.
The Badgers entered the game having trailed only 10:45 of the 200 minutes they’d played this season.
But they never led against the Cavaliers.
UW trailed by 15 points at halftime but outscored Virginia 17-7 over the opening 10:14 of the second half to pull to within 40-35.
But the Badgers came up empty on their next possessions and the Cavaliers, who missed 14 of their first 16 shots, got baskets from Ty Jerome and Hunter to build a double-digit cushion.
Happ and Brad Davison scored on back-to-back possessions to cut Virginia’s lead to 47-42 with 3:31 left, but Jerome answered with a basket to give the Cavaliers a seven-point lead.
Happ scored to pull UW back within five and Khalil Iverson nearly had a steal on the other end, but Virginia retained possession and Hunter scored to give Virginia a 51-44 lead with 1:21 left.
UW was within 51-46 after another Happ basket but gave up an offensive rebound on the other end, leading to a free throw by Kyle Guy.
UW trailed 21-16 when Happ went to the bench with 5:01 left until halftime after picking up his second foul.
Disaster ensued for the Badgers. UW had five consecutive empty possessions, Virginia went on an 8-0 run and Greg Gard was forced to put Happ back in the game before it got out of hand.
The Virginia run eventually reached 10-0 before Happ scored to end a 4:44 drought for the Badgers. But Jerome scored on a runner in the closing seconds to send the Cavaliers to the locker room with a 33-18 lead.
This story will be updated.