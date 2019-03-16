CHICAGO — It took 33 games for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team to lose a game by double digits this season, but that moment arrived Saturday afternoon in a Big Ten tournament semifinal.
And the reason for it was pretty simple: Poor shooting.
Senior point guard Cassius Winston showed why he was named Big Ten Player of the Year earlier this week, finishing with 21 points and six assists to lead No. 6 Michigan State to a 67-55 victory over the No. 19 Badgers at the United Center.
Xavier Tillman added 17 points and Kenny Goins had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the top-seeded Spartans (27-6), who will play either Michigan or Minnesota in Sunday’s title game.
Senior center Ethan Happ scored 20 points for UW (23-10), which has lost seven consecutive times to the Spartans since a one-point win at the Kohl Center on Jan. 17, 2016, Greg Gard’s first signature victory.
Redshirt freshman wing Kobe King added 13 points for the Badgers, whose previous nine defeats were all by single digits.
UW shot 32 percent from the field and a horrendous 2 of 19 from 3-point range. The Badgers had 40 points in the paint but could have had more if they hadn’t missed so many shots around the rim.
The Badgers, who trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half, were within 49-43 after senior forward Khalil Iverson made a fadeaway jumper in the lane with 9:37 remaining in the game.
But UW went seven consecutive possessions without scoring, and Michigan State stretched its lead back to double digits.
One particular possession — an extended one at that, thanks to two offensive rebounds — summed up the game perfectly for UW: Aleem Ford missed an open 3-pointer from the right corner, D’Mitrik Trice missed an open one from the top of the key and Happ couldn’t connect from point-blank range.
Trice and Brad Davison, UW’s starting guards, were a combined 5 of 19 from the field. Another starter, sophomore forward Nate Reuvers, missed all seven shots he attempted.
Winston had 11 points and four assists by halftime to help Michigan State build a 35-27 lead.
The Spartans made eight of their first 10 shots to jump out to a 20-6 lead. They led 27-10 after Tillman’s three-point play with 7:47 remaining until halftime.
But the Badgers, led by King, crawled back into the game by the break. Trice’s 3-poitner from the left wing cut Michigan State’s lead to eight, and the Spartans blew a chance to head to the locker room with a double-digit cushion when Tillman missed a dunk in the closing seconds.
