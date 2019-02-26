Weather Alert

...SNOW, SOME FREEZING DRIZZLE BECOMING MORE WIDESPREAD OVERNIGHT... .THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO COVER A LARGE PORTION OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN DUE TO THE THREAT OF FREEZING DRIZZLE, OR EVEN SOME FREEZING RAIN MIXING IN WITH THE SNOW OVERNIGHT. THE LIGHT SNOW HAD DIMINISHED FOR A TIME THIS EVENING. HOWEVER, A NEW SURGE OF LIGHT SNOW WILL BE PUSHING ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. THE SNOW WILL MIX WITH FREEZING DRIZZLE/RAIN MAINLY TO THE WEST AND SOUTH OF MADISON. THE PROLONGED PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOWFALL, OR A WINTRY MIX, THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING WILL RESULT IN SNOWFALL BETWEEN 1 AND 5 INCHES ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. THE HIGHEST SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL BE FOUND UP TOWARD FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN, LOWER SOUTHWEST OF MADISON. THE OVERNIGHT SNOWFALL MAY CAUSE MORE WIDESPREAD SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL FOR THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THROUGH THE NIGHT. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE COMMUTES THIS EVENING AND WEDNESDAY MORNING. ANY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN OR DRIZZLE WOULD BRING A LIGHT GLAZE ON ROADS AS WELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&