The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell two spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting two games last week.
After falling 75-73 in two overtimes at Indiana on Tuesday, the Badgers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) recorded a 61-57 victory over Penn State on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Michigan is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 7, followed by No. 9 Michigan State, No. 11 Purdue and No. 24 Maryland. Iowa, which was No. 22 last week, fell out of the poll after losing 90-70 at Ohio State and 86-72 at home to Rutgers.
UW returns to action Thursday with a game against visiting Iowa (21-8, 10-8), the final home game for seniors Ethan Happ, Khalil Iverson and Charlie Thomas. The Hawkeyes will be without coach Fran McCaffery, who is serving a two-game suspension for a tirade against an official following the loss at Ohio State.
The Badgers moved into sole possession of fourth place in the Big Ten standings after Michigan’s 69-62 win at Maryland on Sunday. UW is a half-game ahead of the Terrapins (12-7 Big Ten).
Two victories for UW this week – it closes the regular season at Ohio State on Sunday – would give the Badgers a double bye in the Big Ten tournament. A 1-1 week combined with the Terrapins losing at home to Minnesota on Saturday also would do the trick.
If Maryland beats the Gophers and UW splits its two games, it would come down to tiebreakers. The Badgers and Terrapins split their regular-season series with one win apiece, so the next tiebreaker involves comparisons to teams ahead of them in the standings.
Purdue is currently in first place and, if it remains there, that benefits Maryland. The Terrapins went 1-1 against the Boilermakers, while Purdue beat UW in the teams’ only meeting.
Any combination of Purdue and Michigan State either tying for the title or finishing first and second would benefit Maryland.
A first-place tie between Purdue and Michigan would give the Badgers the tiebreaker based on a better winning percentage against those teams than Maryland produced. UW went 1-2 against those teams, while Maryland went 1-3.
A three-way tie for the title at 15-5 between Purdue, Michigan and Michigan State would also give the Badgers (1-3 against those teams) the tiebreaker over Maryland (1-4).