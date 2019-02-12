Try 1 month for 99¢
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and D'Mitrik Trice talk during the second half of the Badgers' win over the Maryland Terrapins on Feb. 1 at the Kohl Center. The Badgers dropped one spot to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings on Monday. 

 ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell one spot to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting two games last week.

After winning 56-51 at Minnesota last Wednesday, the Badgers (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten) dropped a 61-52 decision at Michigan three days later.

UW hosts No. 11 Michigan State (19-5, 10-3) on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

The Spartans dropped two spots in the poll after going 1-1 last week, including a 79-74 loss at Illinois.

Four other Big Ten teams are ranked: No. 6 Michigan, No. 12 Purdue, No. 21 Iowa and No. 24 Maryland.

Marquette moved into the top 10, while Tennessee held on to the top spot followed by Duke, Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky.

Jim Polzin covers Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

