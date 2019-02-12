The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell one spot to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting two games last week.
After winning 56-51 at Minnesota last Wednesday, the Badgers (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten) dropped a 61-52 decision at Michigan three days later.
UW hosts No. 11 Michigan State (19-5, 10-3) on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
The Spartans dropped two spots in the poll after going 1-1 last week, including a 79-74 loss at Illinois.
Four other Big Ten teams are ranked: No. 6 Michigan, No. 12 Purdue, No. 21 Iowa and No. 24 Maryland.
Marquette moved into the top 10, while Tennessee held on to the top spot followed by Duke, Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky.