Wisconsin Badgers dominate Rider Broncs to close non-conference schedule on high note

“Give Wisconsin credit,” Rider coach Kevin Baggett said. “Those guys did a good job. They’re a very good pack-line defending team.

“I thought we rushed shots when we had opportunities to make some shots. They blocked a couple shots. It just wasn’t a good interior game for our guys in the post tonight. I thought they were all sped up and rushed instead of taking their time.”

The result? The Broncs unofficially went 9 of 28 on shots close to the rim.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

After a cold start, the Badgers finished at 43.6% overall and went 13 of 31 (41.9%) from 3-point range. UW coach Greg Gard was pleased his players didn’t let their struggles on offense affect their play on the other end of the court.

“That can be frustrating at times when shots aren’t going in,” Gard said. “I anticipated we’d see some zone and some of the matchup (zone), and the intent with that is to get you to stand and be hesitant and not move — and we did.”

Pritzl helped UW snap out of its funk. At one point midway through the first half, he was outscoring the Broncs 9-7 by himself, with all of those points coming from the 3-point line.