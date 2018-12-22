University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard spoke earlier this week about the final-exam haze he saw some of his players trying to work through.
That fog appeared to be hovering in the Kohl Center for a bit Saturday morning before Ethan Happ and the Badgers finally navigated their way through the clouds.
Happ finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in only 24 minutes to help No. 16 UW roll to an 84-53 victory over Grambling State.
Sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 14 points for the Badgers (10-2), who used a 40-9 run that stretched over both halves to turn a close game into a rout.
Sophomores Kobe King and Nate Reuvers added 10 points apiece for UW.
Dallas Polk-Hilliard, a Milwaukee native, scored 17 points to lead Grambling State (6-7). Lasani Johnson added 14 points for the Tigers, who went cold after putting a scare into the Badgers in the first half.
Happ had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists by halftime to help the Badgers build a 39-27 lead at the break.
He had seven points and a pair of assists during a 17-3 run late in the first half that helped UW create some breathing room.
After Grambling State tied the game at 22 on a 3-pointer from Lasani Johnson, the Tigers produced only five points on their final 12 possessions of the half.
UW opened the second half with a 23-4 run to blow the game open. Happ grabbed his 1,000th career rebound shortly after halftime, becoming the 15th Big Ten player to reach that milestone.
