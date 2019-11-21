Twenty-five minutes before tipoff Thursday night, Micah Potter stood alone on the Kohl Center court as his University of Wisconsin men’s basketball teammates went through some pregame shooting work.
Potter dribbled through his legs and behind his back. He worked on his shooting form, slowly releasing the ball a few feet in the air. Later, when the game officially began, the junior forward took a seat on the bench and spent the next 40 minutes watching and encouraging the Badgers.
A few hours after Potter’s third and final appeal for eligibility was denied by an NCAA committee, UW used a balanced attack to coast to an 88-70 win over UW-Green Bay.
Junior forward Nate Reuvers led six Badgers in double figures — the second consecutive game they’ve accomplished that feat — with 19 points. Brad Davison added 15 points, all of which came before the junior guard injured his left ankle late in the first half. Davison returned to the game but was limited after the injury.
Also reaching double figures for UW (4-1) were junior forward Aleem Ford and sophomore wing Kobe King with 12 apiece, senior guard Brevin Pritzl and junior guard D’Mitrik Trice with 10 each. Trice also had a career-high eight rebounds and matched his career best with seven assists.
The Badgers went 15 of 31 from 3-point range, threatening the single-game program record of 17 connections from beyond the arc set against Coppin State on Dec. 23, 2010.
Potter has been forced to sit out the Badgers’ first five games this season and will have to sit out five more until the first semester ends and he’d eligible to make his debut against UW-Milwaukee on Dec. 21.
Exactly a month before that debut came the final word from the NCAA’s Committee for Legislative Relief, a seven-member group that provided no relief to Potter by denying his appeal for the third time in a span of about six weeks. The latest rejection came after Potter participated in a telephonic hearing Thursday afternoon, joined by a group that included Scott Tompsett, an attorney representing him; and multiple members of the UW administration, including athletic director Barry Alvarez.
Potter broke the bad news himself on his Twitter account.
“My eligibility was denied again today,” Potter said. “Sadly, we now have closure. I’m extremely disappointed and frustrated that we’ve reached this point. I’m still confused why I am being punished for behaving in a manner that the NCAA requests of its student-athletes.”
Freshman guard Amari Davis scored 16 points to lead the Phoenix (1-3), who fell to 1-24 against the Badgers.
Davison injured his left ankle when he landed on Davis while attempting a 3-pointer late in the first half. The shot went in, Davis was called for a foul and, after completing the four-point play, Davison left the game with 1:45 remaining until halftime.
He started the second half but wasn’t moving well and was pulled after 2 minutes.
UW had 10 conversions from 3-point range by halftime to build a 51-29 lead. The Badgers jumped out to a 13-2 lead, forcing Phoenix coach Linc Darner to burn two timeouts in the opening 3:06.
Davis started to break down the UW defense and Green Bay pulled within 27-21 with 7:44 left until halftime, but the Badgers answered with an 11-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from King.
UW led by 25 points after Trice opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but the Phoenix didn’t go down without a fight. A 13-2 run helped pull Green Bay to within 67-55 with 9:39 left, forcing Gard to put Davison back into the game.
But Ford made a 3-pointer to stop the run and Trice added another three possessions later after the Phoenix had pulled within 13.
UW didn’t need Potter against the Phoenix, but it would have been nice to have his services heading into a tough stretch of games.
The Badgers leave Sunday for the Legends Classic in New York, where they will open up with Richmond on Monday and potentially meet No. 19 Auburn a day later.
UW also will have a trip to North Carolina State and two Big Ten games — home against Indiana and at Rutgers — before Potter is allowed to play.
In his pregame radio interview, Badgers coach Greg Gard called Potter the “quintessential student-athlete” and made it clear he thought his player was being treated unfairly.
“Micah handled it way better than I did when we got the news this afternoon,” Gard said. “This committee was charged with trying to right a wrong and they didn’t get it done.
“I was always hoping that common sense would prevail, and unfortunately it didn’t.”
Alvarez, meanwhile, issued a statement prior to game.
“We are disappointed with the decision from the NCAA and the legislative relief committee,” Alvarez said. “As we have said throughout the entire process, Micah has done exactly what we want from student-athletes and represented himself in a manner that is emblematic of his high character. He places an emphasis on academics and ethical behavior and he is the type of person those of us in college athletics should be promoting instead of denying opportunity. I want to applaud Micah for the way he has handled this entire situation and commend our staff for their efforts on his behalf.”
This story will be updated.