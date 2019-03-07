There was very little stress for Ethan Happ and Co. on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.
In other words, it was the perfect Senior Night for Happ, Khalil Iverson and Charlie Thomas.
Happ and Iverson, playing their final home games for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, each recorded double-doubles to help the No. 21 Badgers roll to a 65-45 victory over Iowa.
Happ had 21 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three assists, two steals and two blocks as UW moved one step closer to earning a double bye in the Big Ten tournament. Iverson added 11 points and 11 rebounds – his first career double-double – for the Badgers, who close the regular season on Sunday at Ohio State.
Sophomore forward Aleem Ford also provided a boost off the bench, scoring nine points to help the Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) sweep the season series with the Hawkeyes.
The Badgers held the Hawkeyes, who entered the game No. 11 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, 20 points below their previous low point total of the season.
Iowa (21-9, 10-9) shot 30.5 percent from the field and averaged 0.67 points per possession. No Hawkeyes reached double figures and their leading scorer, junior forward Tyler Cook, was held scoreless after missing all six of his shot attempts.
The result? A rare easy win for the Badgers, whose previous nine games all went down to the wire.
UW outscored Iowa 17-6 over the opening 8:15 of the second half to put the game out of reach.
A backdoor cut by junior guard Brevin Pritzl led to a dunk off a nice feed from sophomore guard Brad Davison. That gave the Badgers a 48-28 lead and, at that point, UW was outscoring Iowa 32-10 in the paint.
UW led 31-22 despite getting a combined one made field goal from its three leading scorers. A layup off a backdoor cut from Davison was the only basket from that group. Sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice and Happ each went 0 of 3 in the first half.
But Happ went 5 of 8 from the line – he drew seven fouls in the opening half – and had four rebounds, two blocks, two assists and two steals.
Meanwhile, the Badgers got seven points apiece from Iverson and Ford.
Not only was Iowa ice cold – it shot 29.7 percent in the first half – the Hawkeyes had eight turnovers in 33 possessions. Cook, who came into the game averaging 15.8 points, was held scoreless after missing all five of his shots in the opening 20 minutes.
