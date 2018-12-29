BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky had been waiting over a year to get revenge on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
That payback came Saturday evening at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Sophomore guard Taveion Hollingsworth scored 22 points and Dalano Banton nearly had a triple-double to left the Hilltoppers to an 83-76 upset win over the No. 15 Badgers.
Freshman center Charles Bassey added 19 points for Western Kentucky (7-6) in its first home game against a Big Ten opponent in over four decades.
Banton had eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hilltoppers, who shot 67.9 percent in the second half to avenge a controversial loss to the Badgers in Madison last season.
Sophomore guard Brad Davison scored a season-high 26 points to lead UW (10-3). Ethan Happ added 20 points, but the senior center went 9 of 23 from the field and was outplayed by Bassey in a marquee matchup of big men.
UW’s second-leading scorer, sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice, was 4 of 12 from the field and finished with 10 points.
The Badgers went 6 of 21 from 3-point range, including 2 of 9 in the second half.
But their biggest issue was on the defensive end, particularly in the second half.
Western Kentucky went 19 of 28 from the field and averaged 1.36 points per possession after halftime.
The Hilltoppers used a 9-0 run early in the second half to erase a four-point halftime deficit.
The Badgers pulled even on two occasions, including at 55 after a 3-pointer from the left corner by redshirt freshman wing Kobe King.
But Western Kentucky answered with eight quick points, including back-to-back 3-pointers from Banton and Hollingworth that put UW in a 63-55 hole with 9:17 remaining.
The Badgers pulled within 69-65 after Davison made a pair of free throws with 2:44 left, but Hollingsworth answered with a basket on the other end.
On the Hilltoppers’ next possession, Hollingsworth drove the baseline and scored late in the shot clock to give Western Kentucky an eight-point cushion with 1:44 left.
Davison was booed every time he touched the ball, leftover anger from the opening game of this home-and-home series.
The Badgers earned a controversial 81-80 win over the Hilltoppers at the Kohl Center last December after Davison made a free throw with 2 seconds remaining. He earned that trip from the line after drawing a foul on Western Kentucky’s Marek Nelson on an inbounds pass 94 feet from UW’s basket.
Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury grumbled about the call in his postgame interview and, a day later, Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart called it “a disgrace.”
Davison scored 13 points in the first half to help UW build a 34-30 halftime lead.
Happ sat the final 5:56 of the first half after picking up his second foul and Western Kentucky outscored UW 12-10 during that stretch.
That margin would have been bigger had Davison not made a pair of 3-pointers, including one that barely beat the shot clock in the closing minute.
This story will be updated.