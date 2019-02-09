ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Early in the first half, the NCAA tournament committee revealed its first bracket of the season and placed the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team as a No. 4 seed.
A win at No. 7 Michigan would have allowed the No. 19 Badgers to make a statement that perhaps that projection was too low, but they couldn’t close the deal at Crisler Arena.
Junior guard Charles Matthews Jr. scored 16 of his 18 points after halftime to help the Wolverines hold off UW and remain in first place in the Big Ten with a 61-52 victory.
Junior center Jon Teske overcame a poor start on the defensive end to finish with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Wolverines (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten).
Senior center Ethan Happ finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Badgers (17-7, 9-4), but he didn’t get enough help. Nobody else reached double figures for UW, which fell two games behind Michigan with seven games remaining in the regular season.
Happ had five of UW’s seven turnovers, plus he went 2 of 9 from the field in the second half.
Unofficially, UW was 16 of 40 in the paint against Michigan, which entered the game No. 1 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency ratings.
The Wolverines finished the game on a 10-2 run, holding UW without a point for over 4 minutes down the stretch.
Happ missed a shot in the paint and was assessed his third foul of the game for going over the back, sending him to the bench with 18:27 remaining.
Less than a minute later, Davison was issued a Flagrant-1 for a hook-and-hold after getting tangled up with Teske on a rebound. Teske made the two free throws and Matthews made a baseline jumper, a four-point possession that gave Michigan a 31-27 lead with 17:33 left.
To its credit, UW kept within striking distance even after Davison picked up his third foul while trying to draw a charge on Jordan Poole and went to the bench with 13:49 left.
Happ and Davison came back in with just over 9 minutes remaining and helped keep it a one-possession game. Happ scored with 4:17 left to cut Michigan’s lead to 51-50, but Zavier Simpson made a reverse layup over the outstretched arms of UW sophomore forward Nate Reuvers on the ensuing possession.
Happ turned the ball over, then missed from point-blank range on the next possession.
The next trip down the floor, Happ missed a shot underneath and grabbed his own rebound. He fed Khalil Iverson with a behind-the-back pass, but the senior forward had his shot blocked.
Matthews made those misses hurt, making a baseline jumper and a fallaway jumper on consecutive possessions to give Michigan a 57-50 lead with 23.6 seconds left.
Happ had 14 of UW’s 27 points in the first half, including 10 in the opening 8:09.
The Badgers led by as many as eight points early in the game, when Happ was putting on a clinic against Teske.
But the Wolverines made some adjustments, life became more difficult for Happ and his teammates didn't pick up the slack.
This story will be updated.