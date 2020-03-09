Wisconsin Badgers coach Greg Gard named Big Ten Coach of the Year

The Badgers were picked to finish sixth in a conference that could end up with double-digit entries in the NCAA tournament.

“The depth and the parity have never been like this,” said Gard, who was an assistant at UW for 14 full seasons before taking over the program when Bo Ryan retired midway through the 2015-16 campaign. “So to be able to say you’ve been one of the champions of this league, arguably the deepest and the most competitive it’s ever been, is a great compliment to our team and to our players and how they’ve rallied together and my coaching staff and everybody that’s had their fingerprints on this. There have been a lot of people who have helped and been a part of this success.”

While Ryan was named Big Ten Coach of the Year four times during his legendary career, this is the first time Gard has been honored.

Gard’s best coaching job prior to this season arguably came in his rookie campaign, when he took over a team that was 7-5 under Ryan and had lost at home to Western Illinois and UW-Milwaukee. The Badgers were 9-9 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play early in Gard’s tenure, but they rallied to win 11 of their next 12 games to continue the program’s NCAA tournament streak and earn Gard the full-time job.