Wisconsin Badgers blow past in-state rival UW-Milwaukee Panthers in Micah Potter's debut

D’Mitrik Trice and Nate Reuvers apparently didn’t get the memo that Micah Potter was supposed to be the headliner Saturday.
Trice scored a career-high 31 points, Reuvers matched his career high with 22 and the Badgers used a big second half to roll to an 83-64 win over UW-Milwaukee at the Kohl Center.
Potter finished with 12 points in his UW debut. After sitting out all of last season and the first 10 games in 2019-20, this was Potter’s first real game since playing for Ohio State in the 2018 NCAA tournament.
But Trice and Reuvers stole the show as UW completed a sweep of its three in-state rivals.
Trice, who hadn’t scored more than 11 points in a game this season and came into the game shooting 34.6 percent overall and 27.7 percent from 3-point range, went 11 of 14 from the field and 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.
He scored nine points during an 18-3 run that helped the Badgers (6-5) break open a close game in the second half.
Reuvers went 8 of 12 from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers.
UW shot 50 percent overall and went 10 of 22 from beyond the arc and 21 of 26 from the free throw line.
Darius Roy scored 25 points to lead the Panthers (5-7), who cooled off after a hot-shooting first half.
You have free articles remaining.
The Panthers, who came in shooting 40.4 percent overall and 32.2 percent from 3-point range, were within two at the half after shooting 55.2 percent and going 7 of 11 from beyond the arc.
Potter looked antsy after getting in the game, but he settled down and contributed a solid 13 minutes. He went 6 of 6 from the line and grabbed five rebounds.
Hedstrom out
Redshirt freshman Joe Hedstrom will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.
Hedstrom appeared in six games this season. He had two points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers pull away from UW-Milwaukee Panthers in second half