Wisconsin Badgers blow past in-state rival UW-Milwaukee Panthers in Micah Potter's debut

D’Mitrik Trice and Nate Reuvers apparently didn’t get the memo that Micah Potter was supposed to be the headliner Saturday.

Trice scored a career-high 31 points, Reuvers matched his career high with 22 and the Badgers used a big second half to roll to an 83-64 win over UW-Milwaukee at the Kohl Center.

Potter finished with 12 points in his UW debut. After sitting out all of last season and the first 10 games in 2019-20, this was Potter’s first real game since playing for Ohio State in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

But Trice and Reuvers stole the show as UW completed a sweep of its three in-state rivals.

Trice, who hadn’t scored more than 11 points in a game this season and came into the game shooting 34.6 percent overall and 27.7 percent from 3-point range, went 11 of 14 from the field and 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.

He scored nine points during an 18-3 run that helped the Badgers (6-5) break open a close game in the second half.

Reuvers went 8 of 12 from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers.

UW shot 50 percent overall and went 10 of 22 from beyond the arc and 21 of 26 from the free throw line.