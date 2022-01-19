Wisconsin athletic department condemns fan’s actions at Tuesday’s men’s basketball game

The University of Wisconsin athletics department denounced a UW fan’s actions during Tuesday’s Badgers men’s basketball game at Northwestern.
The fan was seated across the court from the UW bench and adjacent to the Northwestern student section. A video was posted on social media of him standing up flipping off the student section then making a racist gesture.
The video then cuts to the fan talking to a Northwestern official followed by him being escorted out by multiple Northwestern personnel and at least one police officer. Northwestern athletics confirmed that the UW fan was removed from the game.
“Northwestern explicitly prohibits any and all forms of discrimination and harassment of students, coaches, staff, officials or guests,” a Northwestern spokesperson said in an email to the State Journal. “The actions by an individual at Tuesday’s men’s basketball game towards the Wildcats student section were unacceptable and a violation of our fan code of conduct. We appreciate those who spoke up and brought this behavior to our attention so event staff could take the appropriate steps to remove him from Welsh-Ryan Arena.”
The video circulated on social media Wednesday, with many fans asking UW to ban the person from future events.
UW athletics responded via a tweet saying: “We are deeply disturbed by this behavior and find it abhorrent & disgusting. This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger. We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events.”
A UW spokesperson said the athletic department has been in contact with Northwestern about the issue to investigate it further.