Wisconsin All-American Johnny Davis aggravated ankle injury in NCAA Tournament win over Colgate

MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin All-American sophomore guard Johnny Davis tweaked his right ankle when he stumbled while defending Colgate’s Nelly Cummings’ final drive with less than 10 seconds remaining in Friday’s NCAA Tournament first-round game.

Davis slipped to the ground but immediately got back up and went for the rebound in the Badgers' 67-60 victory over the Raiders.

Davis walked back to the bench normally when Colgate called a timeout with 4 seconds remaining, but a day later he admitted the ankle was hurting.

“It's just a little sore right now,” Davis said Saturday during a news conference at Fiserv Forum, where the Badgers will face Iowa State in the second round at 5:10 p.m. Sunday. “But we'll see how it feels tomorrow.”

Davis, who is expected to play Sunday against the Cyclones, originally injured the ankle in UW’s regular-season finale against Nebraska on March 6. He was on a fast break when he and Nebraska’s Trey McGowens got tangled up just past halfcourt. Davis continued down the court and went up for the shot when McGowens collided with him. Davis had to be helped off the court and did not return to the game.

It was unsure if he’d play against Michigan State in UW’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. Davis was limited in practice leading up to the game — he played against the Spartans but only scored 11 points on 15.8% shooting.

He returned to full practice leading up to the NCAA Tournament and didn’t hold back Friday. Davis scored 25 points, including the last 14 points of the game for UW.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.