Wisconsin All-American Johnny Davis aggravated ankle injury in NCAA Tournament win over Colgate

MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin All-American sophomore guard Johnny Davis tweaked his right ankle when he stumbled while defending Colgate’s Nelly Cummings’ final drive with less than 10 seconds remaining in Friday’s NCAA Tournament first-round game.
Davis slipped to the ground but immediately got back up and went for the rebound in the Badgers' 67-60 victory over the Raiders.
Davis walked back to the bench normally when Colgate called a timeout with 4 seconds remaining, but a day later he admitted the ankle was hurting.
“It's just a little sore right now,” Davis said Saturday during a news conference at Fiserv Forum, where the Badgers will face Iowa State in the second round at 5:10 p.m. Sunday. “But we'll see how it feels tomorrow.”
Davis, who is expected to play Sunday against the Cyclones, originally injured the ankle in UW’s regular-season finale against Nebraska on March 6. He was on a fast break when he and Nebraska’s Trey McGowens got tangled up just past halfcourt. Davis continued down the court and went up for the shot when McGowens collided with him. Davis had to be helped off the court and did not return to the game.
It was unsure if he’d play against Michigan State in UW’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. Davis was limited in practice leading up to the game — he played against the Spartans but only scored 11 points on 15.8% shooting.
He returned to full practice leading up to the NCAA Tournament and didn’t hold back Friday. Davis scored 25 points, including the last 14 points of the game for UW.
Badgers fans on Twitter praise Wisconsin's resilience in NCAA Tournament win over Colgate
Escaping the rain
Well you knew Colgate would rain 3s and they did but figured it had to slow down. It did and then it was Johnny time. But a fine all around effort by all that played. NCAA games are never easy. Always a stress test on the heart which makes it fun for me!— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) March 19, 2022
Cold-blooded closers
The 3-balls from Colgate we’re taking a lot of spirit out of Badger fans… but not the Badgers. They stepped up the D when needed, made their shots and the rest , shall we say is, history. Rd of 32 going for sweetness.— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 19, 2022
Crisis averted
Thank heaven they finally figured out how to shut down Colgate’s 3-point shot or that would have been a disaster. Defense was huge in the second half, and good to see Johnny hit his stride toward the end. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 19, 2022
Getting his groove back
The badgers played a hell of a second half. Colgate was unconscious from three there for a while. Johnny looks like he got his confidence back. I would like to see the big’s kick it out a little bit if they get doubled so much. I also thought a great rebounding effort— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 19, 2022
Weathering the storm
This team continues to show their resilience. Took a big punch and then clamped down on d after Colgate came out scorching from 3 in the second half. Loved the crowd. For a team that doesn’t win too many games by double digits, getting the 3 seed in MKE was a big deal.— Joe Schmidlkofer (@joeschmidl32) March 19, 2022
Not on his watch
If I’m a #Badgers fan, it would’ve been hard to wake up to Saturday of #MarchMadness knowing Joey Hauser & Juwan Howard were still dancing and my team was not. Thank goodness Johnny Davis refused to let that happen!— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) March 19, 2022
In the nick of time
Colgate played out of their minds and the Badgers still won. Davis came alive just when needed. Davison has to be better next game and hopefully Davis’ ankle isn’t banged up.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) March 19, 2022
Tip your cap
Colgate is good pic.twitter.com/ivrzxGy2BV— Damon Heim (@DamonHeim) March 19, 2022
Finishing strong
Shut down the 3 point line in the last 13 minutes plus you knew they could not keep hitting them at 70%. Davis seems to be able to turn it on end of game hopefully ankle is good after stepping on that foot. Crowd really got behind them.— Tony (@TStrobe78) March 19, 2022
Simple as that
Survived. Advanced. D was special much of 2nd half. Johnny took over. Wahl was versatile. Hepburn steady. Crowl/Vogt did enough. Even some solid minutes from Carlson. Team effort.— Bob Bradovich (@BobBradovich) March 19, 2022
Wire to wire
That was closer than felt comfortable, but I'll take it.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) March 19, 2022
Johnny's final 6 minutes was great, but Tyler Wahl played an outstanding 40 minutes. He is such a great jack of all trades.
Stuck in the mud
Another great defensive effort, especially after that train of threes by Colgate. I thought there was a lot of standing around on offense that I hadn’t seen before. I sure hope they aren’t standing around waiting for Johnny to do something.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) March 19, 2022
This just in ...
Survive and advance against a very good team. Good adjustment made to smother their three-point shooters late in the game. Johnny strong late. Wahl with some clutch shots in second half. Need more Davison in round of 32.— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 19, 2022
Settling in
Win and advance. The first half was ugly. Hopefully the jitters from this young team are done with and they can play to their potential going forward.— Doug Clemann (@DougClemann) March 19, 2022
Enough said
What a game for the nerves and what a win— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) March 19, 2022
Solid on FTs and turnovers
Our D was amazing down the stretch against a team that for a while could not miss
JD carried us in 2H but Wahl had great numbers and Hep was solid w/ 5 assists
JD is the national player of the year. Period.
Fingers crossed
My wish for Sunday is a fast start. Get ahead. This 3-18 crap is getting old. Always having to crawl back. Is that too much to ask? #🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) March 19, 2022
One day at a time
Solid. Gard made a great defensive adjustment halfway through the second half by taking away their 3 pointers. It broke them. If we get sweet sixteen this year it will be mission accomplished by me.— Paul Marshal (@steelydanfanEC) March 19, 2022
Live to fight another day
Survive and advance. Emphasis on the word survive— Brad Miller (@BradMiller_WX) March 19, 2022
Jekyll and Hyde
A win is a win. But the inconsistency is enough to drive you nuts. They can look so good at times and so bad at others. Iowa State will be a tough one and similar to this game, but to be “the best” they’re gonna have to play way better for 40 min vs tougher competition!— David A Lindner (@dlindner21) March 19, 2022
Ace up their sleeve
A big time philosophy switch in how they defended the three point line at the 10 minute mark in the 2nd half, which credit to Gard and the assistants, you don't just switch to that, they had it in the back pocket and were prepared through practice to run it that way! Executeda— Justin Daul (@CoachDaul) March 19, 2022
Been there, done that
Another grind it out win but they did a good job late in the second half by taking away the three from Colgate and Johnny Davis came back to life this game when Wisconsin needed him most— Eric Katz 🦡 (@Sportsteamnews) March 19, 2022
Testing their mettle
This was a good early test for this badger team. Nice second half adjustments helped overcome a slow start in the first half and hopefully propels Wisconsin further— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) March 19, 2022
Only just begun
The late D, wahl keeping it together when they went off and JOHNNY is such a strong game finisher… all the obvious. But Chucky’s PG play at the top of the key was really fun… and super promising for next year! Great PGs learn to own that area on O!— Samuel Howe (@samhowe85) March 19, 2022
No argument here
Johnny Davis was clutch but we don’t win that game without Wahl’s points, defense and grit.— Ben Deutsch (@KOnocomment) March 19, 2022
Should've, would've, could've
Like every game vs. inferior talent we should have won by 20. However, good @badger win flexing what we are best at. Defensive stops and FTs. JD came to life after forcing his 1st half. Crowl needs to step up. Vogt needs to finish at rim. Ben needs more PT to build confidence.— Shane 🍹 (@MadtownShane) March 19, 2022